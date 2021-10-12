Submit Release
Human Trafficking Bust: Salt Lake and Davis Counties

Last week, after a months-long human trafficking investigation, Utah agents with AG Reyes’ SECURE Strike Force served multiple warrants in Davis and Salt Lake Counties. Michael Joe Ricks was arrested and booked for Aggravated Exploitation of Prostitution (2F), Exploiting Prostitution (3F), Aiding Prostitution (AM) and several drug offenses (2Fs). Multiple victims have been identified and our agents are hoping to hear from others who may have been used and victimized by Mr. Ricks. This is an ongoing investigation, and several other charges may be pending. 

Fox13: Bountiful man arrested on sex trafficking charges

KSL: Bountiful man faces 15 charges in human trafficking, drug distribution bust

Utah Public Radio: Suspected Utah human trafficker had multiple victims from across the state, police say

Note: All persons accused of a crime should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise according to law.   If you have information for the SECURE Strike Force, please call 801-281-1200.  

