Charles Glommen Joins CureMatch as Chief Technology Officer
Technology leader and startup founder brings more than 20 years of software architecture and engineering experience to the CureMatch executive team
CureMatch is doing amazing work leveraging AI to help oncologists save and extend lives. I am ready to get to work — expanding technology that supports cancer patients with personalized medicine”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a leader in precision medicine digital decision support solutions for oncology, today welcomes the arrival of Charles Glommen as chief technology officer, to support the company’s further development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for precision cancer treatment.
Glommen, a respected technology leader and startup founder in the San Diego region, brings more than twenty years of software architecture and engineering experience to the CureMatch executive team. Throughout his career, he has helped build and transform innovative products and inspire development teams by utilizing modern, data-driven best practices for technology and leadership.
“Charles is a talented, knowledgeable engineer and software architect, and we are excited to have him leading our technology team,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer of CureMatch. “He is exactly the type of executive we need to help us expand and refine our groundbreaking decision support system, harnessing our AI-based platform to help oncologists match patients to treatment combinations that consider their molecular profile.”
Before joining CureMatch, Glommen served in leadership positions for a number of businesses in the digital marketing and e-commerce sectors and co-founded four technology companies. Notably, while a senior software engineer and enterprise technology consultant at WebSideStory, Glommen worked with founder Blaise Barrelet to revolutionize web analytics, evolving the field into the modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry known today. From there, Glommen spent eight years as Vice President of Engineering at Tealium, where he was instrumental in the data orchestration company’s journey from startup to unicorn status, with a valuation of $1.2 billion. He is also a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served for six years as an F-18 radar technician.
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital decision support solutions. Created to empower oncologists with world-class research and sophisticated AI algorithms, the CureMatch Decision Support System assists the doctor with understanding therapeutic options that are personalized to the molecular profile of the individual patient’s tumor.
Clients include oncology groups and academic cancer centers, community clinics, concierge cancer groups, next-generation sequencing (NGS) labs, pharmaceutical development companies, hospitals and health systems. For more information, visit www.CureMatch.com
