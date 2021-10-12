Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
October 12, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Ileana Acevedo Diaz Former employee of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico Unauthorized transactions in a customer's accounts
Enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.