Aviation, Power & Marine (AP+M) Moves International Headquarters to Lakeland, FL to Expand Parts & Distribution, MRO Capabilities, and Field Services

LAKELAND, FL, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AP+M and the AP4 Energy Group have moved their international headquarters, warehouse, and component repair operations to Lakeland, FL. The company provides OEM parts distribution, component repair services, and comprehensive field maintenance services to the power generation, oil & gas, and commercial & naval marine industries.

Formerly based in Boynton Beach, FL, AP+M and the AP4 Energy Group recently expanded its business scope from aeroderivative OEM parts distribution and component repairs to include premier field engineering services specializing in GE aeroderivative controls, mapping and mechanical field services, O&M and Controls, Excitation & LCI Systems on Large Frame GE Gas and Steam Turbines via its field services division AP4 Energy Services. AP4 Energy Services was formed after acquiring Aero Controls & DLE Consultants (AC-DLE - USA) and Turbine Controls and Excitation Group (TC&E) in June and December 2020 respectively.

"The purchase of and relocation to the Lakeland facility was to support our continued growth initiatives and better serve our customers. By doubling the available warehouse and component repair footprint, this standalone 45,000 square foot (4500 sq m) facility rests on 7 acres and should accommodate our growth for the foreseeable future. Additionally, being in central Florida along the Interstate 4 corridor, halfway between Orlando and Tampa puts in closer proximity to numerous customers, provides superior logistics options and an excellent pool of prospective employees to support our future growth making this region ideal for our business”, said Greg Young, President & CEO of AP4 Energy Group.

The company’s new headquarters is just off I-4, located at 7060 Havertys Way, Lakeland, Florida 33805, USA.

About AP+M Holdings (d/b/a AP4 Energy Group)

Headquartered in Lakeland, Fla., AP4 Energy Group is a reliable resource for the industrial gas turbine industry. In 1993 the company started as a stocking distributor for genuine OEM parts but has swiftly developed into one of the largest global independent stocking distributors of heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbine parts, component repairs, and comprehensive field maintenance services. Well-capitalized and endowed with a team of experts, AP4 Energy Group serves government/municipal, cooperative, and privately-owned utilities. AP+M/AP4 is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, adhering to the highest and most rigorous standards of quality and service.

The companies two operating business units, AP+M, and AP4 Energy Services work with power generation, oil & gas, and marine companies worldwide. The companies’ OEM alliances with world-renowned manufacturers such as Advanced Atomization Technologies, Parker, Ametek, Triumph Engine Controls, Meggit, Honeywell, Turbotect, Young & Franklin, Basler, TMEIC, and Emerson position the company as a leading stocking distributor of genuine OEM, high-quality turbine parts, and field services. For more information visit www.ap4energy.com.