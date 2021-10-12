Institute for Healing of Memories – North America Receives Grant Award from Disabled Veterans National Foundation

This Capacity Building grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $12,000, will help support Veteran Healing of Memories Workshops.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria Hage, Executive Director of the Institute for Healing of Memories- North America said, “The Healing of Memories workshop is a major step that helps veterans begin the healing journey. In a safe space, participants explore personal histories, tell their stories, and gain insight and empathy for themselves and others. The power of the workshops lies in their experiential nature. There are no observers; everyone participates fully, including the facilitators. The emphasis is on peoples’ emotional and personal, rather than intellectual and rational, responses. Drama and art are used to aid self-awareness and encourage openness. We are deeply grateful to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation for their generous support, and consider them an important partner in our work.”

Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, “We're extremely pleased to partner with The Institute for Healing of Memories – North America, DVNF is very excited about this platform that will assists veterans who are currently suffering from mental health challenges to have a more stable and productive life. We expect our grant to increase the number of disabled veterans who participate”.

About the Disabled Veterans National Foundation:

Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

DVNF achieves this mission by:

• Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.

• Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.

• Providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to as a result of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.

• Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the veteran community, and educating the public accordingly.

About the Institute for Healing of Memories – North America (IHOM-NA):

The Institute for Healing of Memories - North America (IHOM-NA) is an affiliate of the Institute for Healing of Memories in South Africa, founded by Fr. Michael Lapsley to promote healing and reconciliation in the post apartheid years. In 1990 he survived a letter bomb sent by the apartheid regime, and has since devoted his life to facilitating the healing of others. He began the Healing of Memories methodology while working at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and Torture in Cape Town, South Africa, which supplemented the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who continues to be a patron of the Institute.

The Institute for Healing of Memories - North America seeks to contribute to the healing journey of individuals, communities, and nations.

IHOM-NA fulfills this mission by:

• Facilitating Healing of Memories (HOM) workshops

• Facilitating Community Dialogs

• Training facilitators for IHOM-NA and for partner organizations seeking to utilize our methods

• Giving seminars and presentations about our work

• Consulting on issues of healing and reconciliation

We serve people who endure the pain of discrimination, marginalization, and other traumas large and small. These include, but are not limited to war veterans and their families, immigrants and refugees, victims of domestic violence, child abuse, rape, and sex trafficking, those living with disabilities, indigenous peoples, incarcerated and formerly incarcerated, police and communities and first responders. Our workshops have proven highly effective in empowering them to begin to heal, to seek further help if they need it, and to move forward with hope to create a better life.