USA TODAY'S Reviewed shares how to avoid a 'Gut Punch' this winter

Critical innovation comes to the tired snow shovel industry with the Crack Jumper Shovel
Until the Crack Jumper the snow shovel industry was defined by color and not product features and benefits.”DOUGLAS, MI, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVIEWED, of the USA TODAY Network, of Cambridge, MA., names the Crack Jumper SNO1001 Combo Pusher one of the best snow shovels for 2021. The Crack Jumper Snow Shovel brand (formerly branded SafeGuard) by US.SHOVEL of Douglas, MI brings critical innovation to the tired snow shovel industry and has received (7) US/Canadian patents for its accomplishments. US.Shovel prides itself on innovation and its American made commitment.
— Jennifer Smith
Written by Dan Roth and Jean Levasseur of Reviewed, Updated July 13, 2021
This (Crack Jumper shovel - formerly branded SafeGuard - SNO1001 24-inch Combo Pusher Snow Shovel) was one of the more unique shovel designs that we tested, and overall, I was impressed. The first feature that most of the other shovels lacked was the ability to change the handle based on your height. I set the handle to my height range and found it remarkably comfortable for a straight-handled shovel. I was able to plow better and lift easier than with most of the others.
It also features smart track safety blades, small plastic protrusions designed to absorb and deflect the impact of hitting objects buried in the snow. When you hit a crack or a curb, instead of the handle smashing into your stomach, the shovel tilts forward without hurting you... https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/best-right-now/the-best-snow-shovels
Those who have bought and used the Crack Jumper Snow Shovel talk highly of its safety, comfort, and effectiveness. P. Dougherty, a satisfied customer had this to say: “I love my Crack Jumper Snow Shovel; easy on the back, easily moves snow, close contact with the sidewalk.”
For more information visit: usshovel.com
Crack Jumper Shovels are available at Menards Store and online at HomeDepot.com
About US.SHOVEL
US.Shovel, an American company that designs and manufacturers non-powered industrial and for-home hand tools in Michigan, USA, is the creator of Crack Jumper Shovels and Easy Back Brooms. The company is winning over the hand tool industry by creating ergonomically advanced tools at production rates, quality standards, and cost efficiencies beyond current industry standards. The award-winning company designs and builds solutions.
Snow Shovels Designed with the User in Mind