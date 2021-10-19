Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,944 in the last 365 days.

USA TODAY'S Reviewed shares how to avoid a 'Gut Punch' this winter

U.S.-made and patented Crack Jumper Snow Shovel makes shoveling safe and easy on the body

MOST AWARDED SNOW SHOVEL OF ALL TIME

Crack Jumper's unique, multi-patented blade levelers that ride over cracks and uneven surfaces, protects the user from potential injuries from jarring stops

SELECTED AS BEST NEW SNOW SHOVEL OF 2021

An award-winning company designing and building solutions.

US.SHOVEL - AMERICAN MADE TOOLS

Critical innovation comes to the tired snow shovel industry with the Crack Jumper Shovel

Until the Crack Jumper the snow shovel industry was defined by color and not product features and benefits.”
— Jennifer Smith
DOUGLAS, MI, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVIEWED, of the USA TODAY Network, of Cambridge, MA., names the Crack Jumper SNO1001 Combo Pusher one of the best snow shovels for 2021. The Crack Jumper Snow Shovel brand (formerly branded SafeGuard) by US.SHOVEL of Douglas, MI brings critical innovation to the tired snow shovel industry and has received (7) US/Canadian patents for its accomplishments. US.Shovel prides itself on innovation and its American made commitment.

Written by Dan Roth and Jean Levasseur of Reviewed, Updated July 13, 2021
This (Crack Jumper shovel - formerly branded SafeGuard - SNO1001 24-inch Combo Pusher Snow Shovel) was one of the more unique shovel designs that we tested, and overall, I was impressed. The first feature that most of the other shovels lacked was the ability to change the handle based on your height. I set the handle to my height range and found it remarkably comfortable for a straight-handled shovel. I was able to plow better and lift easier than with most of the others.

It also features smart track safety blades, small plastic protrusions designed to absorb and deflect the impact of hitting objects buried in the snow. When you hit a crack or a curb, instead of the handle smashing into your stomach, the shovel tilts forward without hurting you... https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/best-right-now/the-best-snow-shovels

Those who have bought and used the Crack Jumper Snow Shovel talk highly of its safety, comfort, and effectiveness. P. Dougherty, a satisfied customer had this to say: “I love my Crack Jumper Snow Shovel; easy on the back, easily moves snow, close contact with the sidewalk.”

For more information visit: usshovel.com
Crack Jumper Shovels are available at Menards Store and online at HomeDepot.com

About US.SHOVEL

US.Shovel, an American company that designs and manufacturers non-powered industrial and for-home hand tools in Michigan, USA, is the creator of Crack Jumper Shovels and Easy Back Brooms. The company is winning over the hand tool industry by creating ergonomically advanced tools at production rates, quality standards, and cost efficiencies beyond current industry standards. The award-winning company designs and builds solutions.

Jennifer Smith
US.SHOVEL
+1 616-990-3791
sales@usshovel.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Snow Shovels Designed with the User in Mind

You just read:

USA TODAY'S Reviewed shares how to avoid a 'Gut Punch' this winter

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.