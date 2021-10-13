App Developer Edinburgh Jobs: Erbo named The Best App Development Company to Work For in Scotland 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mobile app developer Edinburgh company Erbo, has won ‘The Best Mobile App Development Company to Work For in Scotland 2021’. “We are proud to be named as the best mobile app development company to work for in Scotland”. “This is a milestone that doesn't happen overnight. It is the result of years of our Edinburgh and Glasgow team members focusing on creating a strong culture and our deeply held belief that great mobile apps come from a great
team that takes care of one another. It is a privilege to be part of this dedicated and talented mobile app development team.” Said an Erbo spokesperson.
In assessing the nominees, the judges put much emphasis on Erbo’s strategic initiatives, especially developing employee engagement to enhance their mobile app development productivity. Apart from that, they noted Erbo’s employer branding strategy to attract the best in mobile app development talent to the company
Erbo expressed hope that the award could add to its motivation to maintain its reputation as the best mobile app developer Edinburgh company to work for based on values. That way, employees could make the best possible contributions to the company, and its clients.
The event gave the largest and most prestigious award in employee engagement and company excellence, with more than 16 winners from Scotland in different categories, including banking, property, finance, retail, service, and manufacturing.
Nominees came from all over Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Paisley, Perth, Inverness and Stirling.
The ranking was calculated using the Total Engagement Assessment Mode (TEAM) which covers different company aspects, namely Core, which consists of leadership, culture, ethics and corporate initiatives; Self, which consists of emotional involvement, motivation, behaviour and advocacy; and Group, comprised of team awareness, workplace sentiment and company dynamics.
The mechanism for ranking ‘Scotland’s Best Mobile App Development Companies to Work For in Scotland 2021' covers four stages that nominated companies should go through.
First is the submission of nominees. The nominated companies were required to complete the company structure details and submit the nomination forms.
To be considered for participation, companies had to satisfy the following eligibility requirements:
• Have at least 10 mobile app developer employees working in Scotland
• Be a for-profit mobile app development business
• Be a publicly or privately held business
• Have a offices and be based in Scotland
• Be in the mobile app development business a minimum of five years
Second, the nominees sent employees that would answer a survey in accordance with their workplace guidelines. The answers from the survey were confidential and were not shared with anyone.
The third was preparing a report that evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth 30% of the total evaluation. The second part, which accounted for the remaining 70% of the overall score, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.
The final stage of the event was the acceptance of the award based on the assessment of ‘The Best Mobile App Development Company to Work For in Scotland 2021’.
About Erbo
Erbo, an award-winning mobile app developers in Edinburgh and Glasgow, is the leading company in Scotland dedicated exclusively to mobile app development. With headquarters in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the company provides an integrated suite of mobile app development solutions.
Established in the year 2015, Erbo has successfully delivered award-winning mobile apps to numerous clients globally. With headquarters in Edinburgh and Glasgow they have developed exceptional, award-winning mobile app solutions to start-ups, mid-scale businesses, and international enterprises.
Erbo describes itself as a team of driven mobile app development specialists who work together to provide clients nationwide with superior mobile app development solutions.
More information about Erbo can be found at www.erbo.uk/apps
Visit us on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/erbo.edinburgh/
Erbo
team that takes care of one another. It is a privilege to be part of this dedicated and talented mobile app development team.” Said an Erbo spokesperson.
In assessing the nominees, the judges put much emphasis on Erbo’s strategic initiatives, especially developing employee engagement to enhance their mobile app development productivity. Apart from that, they noted Erbo’s employer branding strategy to attract the best in mobile app development talent to the company
Erbo expressed hope that the award could add to its motivation to maintain its reputation as the best mobile app developer Edinburgh company to work for based on values. That way, employees could make the best possible contributions to the company, and its clients.
The event gave the largest and most prestigious award in employee engagement and company excellence, with more than 16 winners from Scotland in different categories, including banking, property, finance, retail, service, and manufacturing.
Nominees came from all over Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Paisley, Perth, Inverness and Stirling.
The ranking was calculated using the Total Engagement Assessment Mode (TEAM) which covers different company aspects, namely Core, which consists of leadership, culture, ethics and corporate initiatives; Self, which consists of emotional involvement, motivation, behaviour and advocacy; and Group, comprised of team awareness, workplace sentiment and company dynamics.
The mechanism for ranking ‘Scotland’s Best Mobile App Development Companies to Work For in Scotland 2021' covers four stages that nominated companies should go through.
First is the submission of nominees. The nominated companies were required to complete the company structure details and submit the nomination forms.
To be considered for participation, companies had to satisfy the following eligibility requirements:
• Have at least 10 mobile app developer employees working in Scotland
• Be a for-profit mobile app development business
• Be a publicly or privately held business
• Have a offices and be based in Scotland
• Be in the mobile app development business a minimum of five years
Second, the nominees sent employees that would answer a survey in accordance with their workplace guidelines. The answers from the survey were confidential and were not shared with anyone.
The third was preparing a report that evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth 30% of the total evaluation. The second part, which accounted for the remaining 70% of the overall score, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.
The final stage of the event was the acceptance of the award based on the assessment of ‘The Best Mobile App Development Company to Work For in Scotland 2021’.
About Erbo
Erbo, an award-winning mobile app developers in Edinburgh and Glasgow, is the leading company in Scotland dedicated exclusively to mobile app development. With headquarters in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the company provides an integrated suite of mobile app development solutions.
Established in the year 2015, Erbo has successfully delivered award-winning mobile apps to numerous clients globally. With headquarters in Edinburgh and Glasgow they have developed exceptional, award-winning mobile app solutions to start-ups, mid-scale businesses, and international enterprises.
Erbo describes itself as a team of driven mobile app development specialists who work together to provide clients nationwide with superior mobile app development solutions.
More information about Erbo can be found at www.erbo.uk/apps
Visit us on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/erbo.edinburgh/
Erbo
Erbo Edinburgh
+44 131 510 4314
pr@erbo.uk