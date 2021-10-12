Submit Release
Share your input on largemouth bass aquaculture for food

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants your input on largemouth bass aquaculture for food. Recent statutory changes now allow the in-state production and sale of aquaculture Florida largemouth bass as a food fish. The FWC is hosting several public meetings on rule changes to protect the genetic integrity of Florida largemouth bass, (Micropterus salmoides floridanus). Fisheries management staff will draft rule language to:

  • Allow for production and sale of Florida largemouth bass.
  • Incorporate genetic authentication standards.
  • Establish documentation, verification and inspection processes.
  • Prohibit the importation and transport of live largemouth bass into Florida except for genetically authenticated Florida largemouth bass.

Share your input by attending one of these public meetings. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. ET unless noted.

If you can’t attend a workshop and would still like to provide comment, email LargemouthBass@MyFWC.com.  For questions related to the workshops, contact Trevor Knight at 352-620-7341 or Trevor.Knight@MyFWC.com.

