Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,999 in the last 365 days.

PPS named ‘Strongest Link’ at Great Big Small Awards

PPS collect their prize at The Great Big Small Awards

Returnable Equipment Solutions specialist PPS have been recognised for their work in a key industry sector

We've always aimed to provide real value to the industry through innovation, investment and development.”
— Joanne Lee, PPS Group Managing Director

UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returnable Equipment Solutions specialist PPS announced today that it is the recipient of 'The Strongest Link' at the inaugural Great Big Small Awards.

The Great Big Small Awards are in their first year and were created to celebrate some of the most exciting SME's and entrepreneurs across Lincolnshire - recognising businesses new and old that deliver value in key industry sectors. Over 70 finalists were present on the night which took place at Grimsby Town Hall and was hosted by e-Factor Business.

In total twelve awards were handed out at the ceremony to businesses from a variety of sectors. The calibre of finalists highlighted the thriving business scene across North Lincolnshire. In taking home the award, PPS were recognised as being a key part of the supply chain in the fishing industry, delivering value through reliability, sustainability and innovation.

PPS Group Managing Director Joanne Lee was delighted to receive the award, saying; “To be recognised for delivering value in the supply chain for the North Lincolnshire fishing industry is a real honour for us, especially at a time when supply chains are under considerable pressure. We've operated from our Grimsby site for over 30 years and we've always aimed to provide real value to the fishing industry through innovation, investment and development. Our services have grown and diversified to meet the changing needs of the industry, and to be rewarded for this at the inaugural Great Big Small Awards is a proud moment for all of the team at PPS".

PPS are a leading provider of Returnable Equipment Solutions and operate throughout the UK from sites in Grimsby in North Lincolnshire and Marchington in Staffordshire. PPS offer a full range of services including the rental, pooling, washing and repair of Returnable Transit Packaging such as reusable crates, trays, pallets and pallet boxes.

James kent
PPS Midlands Ltd
1283821502 ext.
james.kent@ppsequipment.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

PPS named ‘Strongest Link’ at Great Big Small Awards

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.