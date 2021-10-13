PPS named ‘Strongest Link’ at Great Big Small Awards

PPS collect their prize at The Great Big Small Awards

Returnable Equipment Solutions specialist PPS have been recognised for their work in a key industry sector

UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returnable Equipment Solutions specialist PPS announced today that it is the recipient of 'The Strongest Link' at the inaugural Great Big Small Awards.

The Great Big Small Awards are in their first year and were created to celebrate some of the most exciting SME's and entrepreneurs across Lincolnshire - recognising businesses new and old that deliver value in key industry sectors. Over 70 finalists were present on the night which took place at Grimsby Town Hall and was hosted by e-Factor Business.

In total twelve awards were handed out at the ceremony to businesses from a variety of sectors. The calibre of finalists highlighted the thriving business scene across North Lincolnshire. In taking home the award, PPS were recognised as being a key part of the supply chain in the fishing industry, delivering value through reliability, sustainability and innovation.

PPS Group Managing Director Joanne Lee was delighted to receive the award, saying; “To be recognised for delivering value in the supply chain for the North Lincolnshire fishing industry is a real honour for us, especially at a time when supply chains are under considerable pressure. We've operated from our Grimsby site for over 30 years and we've always aimed to provide real value to the fishing industry through innovation, investment and development. Our services have grown and diversified to meet the changing needs of the industry, and to be rewarded for this at the inaugural Great Big Small Awards is a proud moment for all of the team at PPS".

PPS are a leading provider of Returnable Equipment Solutions and operate throughout the UK from sites in Grimsby in North Lincolnshire and Marchington in Staffordshire. PPS offer a full range of services including the rental, pooling, washing and repair of Returnable Transit Packaging such as reusable crates, trays, pallets and pallet boxes.