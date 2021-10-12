OPA Staffing - Skilled Medical Staff for Nursing, Assisted Living, Mental and Behavioral Health Facilities and Prisons

Stephen Deason, CEO, OPA Staffing

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, US, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/opastaffing21.html) with Stephen Deason, CEO of OPA Staffing, a medical staffing agency headquartered in Roswell, GA. “It is vitally important to us that we build deep human connection, because that is the only way you are successful in any business.”

Mr. Deason explained what it means to provide extraordinary medical staffing, "One of the things that we focus on is providing excellent medical staff, people who will serve in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, prisons and mental and behavioral health facilities. Therefore, we staff CNAs, med techs, LPNs, RNs, and phlebotomists, into really difficult situations, where they are often called upon to provide services to some of the most disadvantaged people in the population.”

In discussing how the meet the needs of facilities in sometimes desperate situations Mr. Deason told CEOCFO Magazine’s Senior Editor, Lynn Fosse, “We have a very open conversation with the facilities. Many times, we are able to do a really thorough job of interviewing people and making sure they are a good fit for the facility, understanding what the person’s needs are, understanding what the facilities’ needs are, doing behavioral assessments, and figuring out if that person is a match.” Mr. Deason continued, “Other times, especially during this pandemic, an entire nursing staff will go home, sick with COVID. We have had 5 or 6 facilities in the last 9 months where every single human being at the facility has gotten sick with COVID at one time! At that point I sometimes get a call from an executive director that just says, ‘We have 150 people in beds, and the bedpans need to be changed, sheets need to be changed, people need to be helped to walk,’ and so on.”

Asked what they offer the medical professional, Mr. Deason said, “What we offer is the ability for them to experience different facilities, experience different work environments, find places that they really enjoy working and really just have an amazing, sometimes short term, experience, and sometimes we have people who have been with us for years.”

Sharing his thoughts on why OPA Staffing is expanding now, Mr. Deason told CEOCFO, “Baby Boomer population is going to continue to retire and continue to need more and more services. We see a big social movement to people receiving assisted care at home, which further disperses the base of people who are already very limited, who are able to provide that care in an appropriate manner. My co-founder and I are both technology executives by training, and so we have spent a lot of time building systems that support our registrants, what we call our folks, our staff who go out in the field. We spend a lot of time building the systems to make sure that they have a good experience when they are out there.”

Addressing the question of why choose OPA Staffing, Mr. Deason responded, “If you are a staff member, someone who is a medical professional, we offer well over 100 facilities that you can choose from, an amazing array of shifts and times that you can work and a wonderful pay scale that hits your bank account quickly. If you are a client, we have almost 1,000 people who can fulfill your needs on very short order. If you are a potential internal employee, we do all of this in order to serve a social mission, and that is to help people who have been marginalized get back on their feet and do something meaningful with their lives.”

