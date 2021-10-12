Latest News: Library Announces Teaching with Primary Sources Grant Recipients
The Library of Congress has announced the selection of 85 organizations that will receive approximately $4.25 million in grants through its Teaching with Primary Sources program.
These organizations will connect the Library to diverse learner communities across the United States by delivering educational programs, creating primary source-based educational materials and tools, conducting research, and convening gatherings of similar organizations to devise new strategies for furthering common learning and teaching goals with Library materials.