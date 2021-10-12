Submit Release
PlanFirst Success Story: Mars Hill Beautification Project

DCA’s PlanFirst program recognizes and rewards Georgia communities that clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Our PlanFirst “Success Story” series highlights these cities and counties by sharing their incredible achievements. You can view all of the communities on our Story Map

In early 2020, Oconee County completed the Mars Hill Beautification Project. Costing approximately $375,000, a total of 761 trees were planted 3.5 miles along Mars Hill Road, State Highway 316, and at the intersection of Mars Hill Road and Daniels Bridge Road. 

After the completion of the Mars Hill Road Widening Project, the Mars Hill Beautification Project was subsequently initiated. The project successfully created an aesthetically pleasing major thoroughfare while also strategically increased the capacity of the road.  

It is an example of the successful implementation of the community’s short-term work program. In addition, it demonstrated cooperation among different community members and groups like the University of Georgia, The Road Beautification Committee of the Mars Hill Road Widening Project, the Oconee County Industrial Development Authority, and the Oconee County Board of Commissioners. 

