Injured Hiker Rescued from Mount Cardigan

CONTACT: Sgt. Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 12, 2021

Alexandria, NH – At approximately 2:24 p.m., on October 11, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Manning Trail on Mt. Cardigan in Alexandria. The hiker was identified as Stephanie Pluhar, age 62 of Grafton, NH. Pluhar and a family member had summited Mt. Cardigan and then began to descend via the Manning Trail. Just beyond the summit of Firescrew, Pluhar fell and injured her lower leg preventing her from walking any further. Other passing hikers used their cell phone to call for assistance. They also provided Pluhar with some extra food and clothing to keep her comfortable while waiting for rescue personnel to arrive.

Respondersl from the Alexandria Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, and Bridgewater Fire Department were the first to arrive at Pluhar’s location at 4:30 p.m., which was approximately 1.7 miles from the Cardigan Mountain AMC Lodge. A Conservation Officer and members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team who assisted in the carry out joined them. Pluhar safely arrived at the trailhead at approximately 8:00 p.m. Due to her injury, Pluhar was transported by the Bristol Fire Department to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation.

New Hampshire Fish & Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness by packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

