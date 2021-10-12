MMB Group Moving into the Crypto Space with a Crypto Pro Now on the Team
Once Simply a Stock and Option Group, MMB Stock Group is Now Making Moves in the Crypto Markets
Our goal is to be the go-to source for all things investment. I’m not a crypto expert, so I brought in someone who is.”LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MMB Stock Group, LLC launched earlier this year and is taking over the investment scene on social media. What was once a group focused on day trading stocks and options, is now setting it's sights on the crypto currency markets. David, the founder of the group has been a full-time option trader for more than five years, but recently hired a crypto expert with hopes of becoming the go-to resource for all things investing.
— David Gates
The stock group launched on Twitter in early February of 2021 with a focus on providing market education and teaching new traders to trade stocks and options. David noticed that there was a tremendous amount of interest building in the crypto realm and decided to find and hire a crypto expert. In August 2021, that is exactly what he did, bringing on a full-time crypto trader to the coaching team at MMB Group.
Over the course of the past 10 months, over 600 traders have joined the ranks at MMB Stock Group, three of which have quit their full-time jobs and now trade the markets as a source of income. No easy task, but with the coaching of David and his team, traders are learning how to trade, when to trade, and when to take profit on their positions.
While MMB Stock Group does not offer financial advice, it does teach the fundamentals of trading. This includes technical analysis, fundamental analysis and option trading techniques. The group offers a place to learn to profit by trading the stock markets.
The MMB team trades live in a dedicated chat room hosted on the Discord app, allowing members to learn in real-time how to trade. The live Discord chat room is filled with hundreds of other novice and experienced traders learning from the coaching provided by the MMB team. This service is only $25 per month, and MMB Stock Group LLC also offers an SMS text service that provides trading tips and trade ideas sent directly to members' phones for $8 per month.
