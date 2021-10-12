Going Deeper LLC Launches Compassion Cosmetics for trauma impacted Mothers and Daughters:
The Launch of Compassion Cosmetics: The Mission of Compassion Cosmetics where Empathy is our Elegance is to combine efforts with our main initiative: Going Deeper/ Making beauty for their Beauty from Their Ashes:
Creating employment for those who are hard to employ. Once these Mothers and Daughters are released into society , they struggle with self sufficiency.
Our Brand New Online Store: Pre view available by Request: email or text for the code.
A pre order option to help three trauma impacted mothers and daughters who are in need and celebrate our Chef and Caterer Yvonne Lopez Luke and our Logo Designer Eliza Beth
Oct 12,2021 - Oct 23, 2021 by invitation only
: This project grew out of my own struggles and my disbelief at peoples lack of willingness to create a job or call a contact.
I am a certified job and life coach and no woman is employed until we are all employed!!!!
Any purchase made at the store will give 85% to an emergency fund if the women need help with bills. Opening doors to freedom is beautiful . Opening the door to financial freedom is a whole new level. Thank you for your support
Liliana Mariia Trafficante
Going Deeper/ Making Beauty from Their Ashes
