Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,962 in the last 365 days.

Going Deeper LLC Launches Compassion Cosmetics for trauma impacted Mothers and Daughters:

The Phoenix gets his beauty from his ashes

Women who have experienced trauma are extra beautiful

Compassion Cosmetics where empathy is our elagance

Compassion Cosmetics Where Empathy is Our Elegance”
— The Founder
BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going Deeper LLC/ Beauty from their ashes has an announcement:

The Launch of Compassion Cosmetics: The Mission of Compassion Cosmetics where Empathy is our Elegance is to combine efforts with our main initiative: Going Deeper/ Making beauty for their Beauty from Their Ashes:
Creating employment for those who are hard to employ. Once these Mothers and Daughters are released into society , they struggle with self sufficiency.

Our Brand New Online Store: Pre view available by Request: email or text for the code.

A pre order option to help three trauma impacted mothers and daughters who are in need and celebrate our Chef and Caterer Yvonne Lopez Luke and our Logo Designer Eliza Beth

Oct 12,2021 - Oct 23, 2021 by invitation only

: This project grew out of my own struggles and my disbelief at peoples lack of willingness to create a job or call a contact.
I am a certified job and life coach and no woman is employed until we are all employed!!!!
Any purchase made at the store will give 85% to an emergency fund if the women need help with bills. Opening doors to freedom is beautiful . Opening the door to financial freedom is a whole new level. Thank you for your support

Liliana Mariia Trafficante
Going Deeper/ Making Beauty from Their Ashes
+1 646-698-1656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Going Deeper LLC Launches Compassion Cosmetics for trauma impacted Mothers and Daughters:

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.