The Online Gallery Russian Icon Collection Buys Antique Orthodox Icons

NEW YORK, NY, US, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon Collection is happy to buy museum-quality Orthodox icons spanning different types, formats, and themes. Under the guidance of its leader and icons expert, Oleg Kushnirskiy, the company expresses readiness to acquire antique works of religious art from modern collectors and the general public. The team of experts guarantees to provide its clients with high-quality valuation services and offer the best possible prices based on the appraisal results.

Russian Icon Collection is an online gallery specializing in exhibiting, collecting, evaluating, and restoring religious icons. The founder of the gallery, Oleg Kushnirskiy, is best known for his experience and deep knowledge of iconography and icon painting. Over the years of assiduous work, he has earned a reputation as a leading expert, while his name is recognized in close circles of auction houses, museums, and galleries in the US and Russia. His online gallery has turned out to be a highly successful project. Nowadays, the company offers a variety of premium-quality services, such as collection management, icon restoration, preservation, and appraisal.

The online gallery is constantly looking for rare and valuable antique icons and religious artifacts of the 16th-19th centuries. Icons of any type, format, and theme are acceptable. The preference, though, is given to original antique Russian icons dating back to the 19th century and earlier. Even if a client is not familiar with a work, it is not a problem since Russian Icon Collection can give an approximate verbal valuation of a piece for free. At the same time, potential sellers should take into account several factors before turning to the gallery.

Condition and rarity highly influence the value of the icons. The experts will pay attention to all the undergone restorations and analyze the overall integrity of a piece. As for rarity, it encompasses a number of factors such as historical background, age, and provenance. The rarer an icon, the more valuable and expensive it is.

Provenance and authenticity are some other factors to consider. It is fairly hard for ordinary people without specialist knowledge to compile a provenance report. At the same time, it pays to know that an icon won’t become less valuable if it is without provenance. What does make a religious artwork significantly more precious is its authenticity. Forgery has no value at all, while original objects are immensely valued all the time.

Russian Icon Collection is a choice for sellers preferring professionals over amateurs. With a team of dedicated icon specialists, one can sell their antique religious icons without much fuss.