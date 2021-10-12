“Hidden” Source of Supplemental Groundwater Revealed at AGWT Conference
As Drought Continues to Ravage the West US, AquaterreX CEO Discusses it is Time to Tap the “Hidden” Source of Water
Deep Seated Water is a supplemental source of fresh water. It is the Missing Piece in any water strategy.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As exceptional drought continues to plague the western United States, a solution to the problem is coming forward to combat the destruction. Speaking today at the non-profit American Ground Water Trust’s New Mexico Groundwater Conference, AquaterreX LLC CEO James D’Arezzo and Arlin Howles, PG, CPG, and Senior Hydrogeologist, introduced technology to locate alternative sources of groundwater in even the most arid and unlikely regions.
“The fact is, there is no shortage of water,” said D’Arezzo. “The US National Groundwater Association estimates that there are 22.6 million cubic kilometers of groundwater in the upper two kilometers of the earth’s crust (a cubic kilometer of water is about 264 billion gallons). Global water usage is just 3,717 cubic kilometers per year. That means there is enough water to supply Earth for over 6,000 years at today’s global consumption rates. Tapping just 10% would supply the planet for 600 years.”
“Vast amounts of fresh water are available in deeper aquifers located below the shallow aquifers that supply nearly all of the world’s groundwater,” said hydrogeologist Arlin Howles. “The trick is how to locate this “Deep Seated Water” that has been hidden from view.”
At the American Ground Water Trust’s (AGWT) New Mexico Groundwater Conference, D’Arezzo said that with the extraordinary drought that is threatening the health and livelihood of tens of millions of people in the Southwest, and indeed billions of people around the world, “It is time to utilize this abundant, supplemental source of fresh water. It is the Missing Piece in any water strategy.”
To combat this extreme drought, AquaterreX, LLC has introduced technology that includes satellite imagery, advanced Multicomponent Spatial Analysis, and proprietary algorithms that enable the company to locate Deep Seated Water with near 100% accuracy. “There are sustainable sources of water that collect and recharge in the deeper aquifers from vast drainage basins through subsurface inflows and outflows,” said Howles. “With this technology, we are able to locate the near-surface underground channels and pathways to deeper aquifers so that we can reach this water economically without drilling wells many thousands of feet deep,” said D’Arezzo. “In fact, this technology has been used to drill over 1,500 successful water wells on four continents, with a focus on arid or drought-affected regions where they had practically given up on finding water.”
At the conference, it was discussed how contamination-free water supply and management have become a major challenge for nations, communities, and enterprises. Many water strategies focus on conservation, rather than additional supply. Other solutions such as desalination and wastewater treatment are potential answers for some, but they also come with trade-offs such as high cost, high energy usage, long planning periods, and toxic waste. Deep Seated Water is located almost everywhere on the planet, and it can be added to the mix of solutions as a supplemental freshwater source that is not subject to pollution, is fast and easy to implement, and is economical and scalable. In addition, tapping Deep Seated Water allows both surface water and shallow aquifer sources to recharge, making the total system more environmentally sustainable.
About American Ground Water Trust
The Mission of the American Ground Water Trust is to: Communicate the environmental and economic value of groundwater, promote efficient and effective groundwater management, showcase groundwater science and technology solutions, increase citizen, community and decision-maker awareness, and facilitate stakeholder participation in water resource decisions.
About AquaterreX
AquaterreX (www.aquaterrex.com) is a global environmental services organization with a mission to broadly implement effective water and food security solutions. The name AquaterreX comes from the Latin, aqua (water) and French, terre (earth, land) which is a derivative of the Latin, terra, and “X” for exploration. Thus, AquaterreX encompasses water and land solutions for the planet.
The company possesses proprietary technology to locate Deep Seated Water, which is fresh water situated below the shallow groundwater that supplies the majority of fresh water on the planet. This vast new source of water can help solve the water crisis facing billions of people.
AquaterreX acquired the technology in an exclusive licensing agreement with the non-profit Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization in 2018. Since then, a series of enhancements have been made to further improve the accuracy and capability of the technology. AquaterreX continues to partner with The Earth Organization and support its humanitarian efforts to bring effective resolution to environmental issues. www.TheEarthOrganization.org
AquaterreX offers an analysis to municipalities, farms, ranches, and organizations experiencing water deficiencies. Request an Analysis
