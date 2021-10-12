AI and Machine Learning in Real Estate Investment
AI and Machine Learning in Real Estate Investment are powered with training data sets of machine learning models.
Artificial intelligence technologies are capable of self-learning, and predicting backed by immaculately constructed ML models for computation. The most essential use of AI in real estate is information management. All stakeholders like Investors, asset managers, dealers, and sellers are among those that benefit from the increased efficiency.
— Training Data for AI & ML with Human Empowered Automation
Real estate investments can be tricky, as well as risky. The sector can be roughly bifurcated as commercial and non-commercial real estate investments involving buying, selling, and leasing properties. Setting aside the crisis unfurled by the pandemic, the real estate sector will reach new heights by growing $4263 billion by 2023. While Artificial Intelligence in real estate has made inroads into property management as a whole, it has also helped in developing a comprehensive system in computing and predicting the real estate investment type. To elaborate, AI-enabled programs are utilized to predict the pros and cons of a real estate investment based on various data points. These data points should cover the financial worth of property, main characteristics, mapping of local real state market, and units released for purchase. On the basis of this data accumulated from multiple real estate locations of a geography, the AI and Machine Learning applications in Real Estate Investment are trained to make accurate predictions. Equipped with ML algorithms, the AI models for real estate have disrupted the way real estate investment has been done so far. This, in turn, has led to further investments into real estate as the returns are computed on the basis of accurately available real estate data.
The real estate industry is already being radically transformed by AI, but this is merely the beginning. It will be exciting many more interesting things to come for AI as it continues to reach new heights but for that, advanced and high-quality machines and computer vision models are required and one can only achieve the desired results when sufficient quality training data is given.
About Cogito
Cogito is a hybrid data labeling platform following model-assisted labeling (MAL) approach to cater industry’s leading businesses. The MAL model leverages a human workforce to label a relevant portion of the training dataset which enables training of the AI application. Playing an important part as human-in-the-loop, our solutions encompass business verticals ranging from Retail, Manufacturing, Building, and Construction, to Medical, Food processing, E-commerce, and more.
