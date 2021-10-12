Rising Demand Of Automated Guided Vehicle Market Due To Enhanced Production Capacity And Quality, Reduced Labor Costs

The growth of the AGV market is driven by growing demand for automation in material handling across industries and improved safety standards at workplaces.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- [170 Pages Report] According to Fact.MR, automated guided vehicle market is expected to gain traction in 3Q of 2020. Manufacturers with heavy footprints in china will witness a lower impact than others, as china is slowly starting to recover already. On the other hand many companies are using the COVID-19 pandemic crisis to devise ingenuous solutions to enhance uptake of automated guided vehicles.The automated guided vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.6 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the AGV market is driven by growing demand for automated guided vehicle in material handling across industries, shift in demand from mass production to mass customization, rising popularity of e-commerce owing to COVID-19, and improved safety standards at workplaces. Moreover, industrial growth in emerging economies, presence of intralogistics sector in Southeast Asia, and rising adoption of industrial automation by SMEs is likely to fuel the growth of the automated guided vehicle market.Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4711 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key SegmentsThe global automated guided vehicle market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, navigation technology, battery, application, end-use and region.Vehicle Type• Tow Vehicles• Unit Load Carriers• Pallet Trucks• Assembly Line Vehicles• Forklift Trucks• Other TypesNavigation Technology• Laser Guidance• Magnetic Guidance• Inductive Guidance• Optical Tape Guidance• Vision Guidance• OthersBattery• Lead Battery• Lithium-Ion Battery• Nickel-based Battery• OthersApplication• Transportation• Storage• Distribution• Assembly• Packaging• Waste HandlingEnd-Use• Automotive• Manufacturing• Food & Beverages• Aerospace• Healthcare• Logistics• RetailNeed More information about Report Methodology? Click here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4711 Strategic Expansion - Key Growth Strategy• In August 2019, Murata Machinery, Ltd., a material handling solutions provider, entered into a partnership with Alert innovation (U.S.). The partnership aims to transform grocery retail by developing innovative automated guided vehicle systems for commercializing material handling automation.• In October 2019, Tompkins Robotics and PULSE Integration entered into a partnership to engineer advanced material handling, and system integration solutions.• In November 2019, Teradyne Inc. acquired AutomGuide Mobile Robots, a global provider of mobile robotics solutions to enhance their production facilities by introducing autonomous mobile robots in Teradyne’s manufacturing, warehouse, and logistics operations.• In October 2019, Shopify Inc., the Canadian eCommerce multinational, completed the acquisition of 6 River systems Inc., a global fulfillment solutions provider to enhance Shopify’s Fulfillment services.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automated Guided Vehicle Market:In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, unavailability of workforce, owing to lockdowns imposed by governments and halt of manufacturing operations at has significantly impacted the automated guided vehicle market.The outbreak has affected various industries across the world. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the world. However, the automated guided vehicle market is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate in the future, owing to increase in demand for contact less and effective logistics infrastructure.The automotive sector is one of the key sectors incurring significant losses owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The supply and demand for automated guided vehicle have been impacted globally owing to lockdowns implemented in different countries across the world and closed operations of automated guided vehicle manufacturing units Find More Valuable Insights on Automated Guided Vehicle MarketFact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the automated guided vehicle market, presenting historical demand automated guided vehicle data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the automated guided vehicle market on the basis of vehicle type (tow vehicle, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, forklift trucks, and other types), navigation technology (laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical tape guidance, vision guidance, and others), battery (load battery, lithium ion battery, nickel based battery, and others), application (transportation, storage, distribution, assembly, packaging, and waste handling), and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market, buy now:- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4711 Have a Look at Related Research Insights:Vehicle Testing Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018-2026 – Read More at https://www.factmr.com/report/3227/vehicle-testing-equipment-market Railway Overhead Catenary System Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2020 to 2030 – Read more at https://www.factmr.com/report/4866/railway-overhead-catenary-system-market Steering Column Cowls Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028 – Read more at https://www.factmr.com/report/2333/steering-column-cowls-market About the Automotive Division at Fact.MRExpert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automotive team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. 