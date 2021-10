Refractories Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Refractories Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global refractories market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Refractories refer to the inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials equipped to resist high industrial temperature and pressure. Few refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are used in boilers and furnaces to suppress heat and protect the processing equipment from high temperatures. They are available in various shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the requirements. Refractories are used across industries, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement, and ceramics.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refractories-market/requestsample Market TrendsThe growing steel industry, along with the elevating infrastructure development, is augmenting the demand for refractory materials. These materials exhibit higher-temperature resistance than conventional ones, thereby positively influencing the market growth. The widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for several construction applications is also inflating the global market. Additionally, the high prevalence of recycling refractory materials for steel production is also augmenting the market growth. The growing popularity of refractories in various sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and electrical, is anticipated to drive the market.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/30Sjxtf List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.Coorstek Inc.Imerys Usa Inc.Krosaki Harima CorporationMorgan Advanced Materials PlcRefratechnik Holding GmbHRHI Magnesita GmbHVesuvius PlcThe report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and geographyBreakup by Form:Shaped RefractoriesUnshaped RefractoriesBreakup by Alkalinity:Acidic and NeutralBasicBreakup by Manufacturing Process:Dry Press ProcessFused CastHand MoldedFormedUnformedBreakup by Composition:Clay-BasedNonclay-BasedBreakup by Refractory Mineral:GraphiteMagnesiteChromiteSilicaHigh AluminaZirconiaOthersBreakup by Application:Iron and SteelCementNon-Ferrous MetalsGlassOthersBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021- 2026)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Report by IMARC GroupAluminum Composite Panels Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/36fb7yF Geomembranes Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/332vxr4 Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2XQcnTm Gold Nanoparticles Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2PW4Y1K Ceramic Filters Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/311CwSf Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3ms9Dr5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fabric Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3dsFt1e Masterbatch Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2wKL5nh Plastic Additives Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/3cUfbFv Polycarbonate Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2Na0BxZ About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.