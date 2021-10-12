Refractories Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Refractories Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global refractories market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Refractories refer to the inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials equipped to resist high industrial temperature and pressure. Few refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are used in boilers and furnaces to suppress heat and protect the processing equipment from high temperatures. They are available in various shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the requirements. Refractories are used across industries, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement, and ceramics.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refractories-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing steel industry, along with the elevating infrastructure development, is augmenting the demand for refractory materials. These materials exhibit higher-temperature resistance than conventional ones, thereby positively influencing the market growth. The widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for several construction applications is also inflating the global market. Additionally, the high prevalence of recycling refractory materials for steel production is also augmenting the market growth. The growing popularity of refractories in various sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and electrical, is anticipated to drive the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/30Sjxtf
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Coorstek Inc.
Imerys Usa Inc.
Krosaki Harima Corporation
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
Refratechnik Holding GmbH
RHI Magnesita GmbH
Vesuvius Plc
The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and geography
Breakup by Form:
Shaped Refractories
Unshaped Refractories
Breakup by Alkalinity:
Acidic and Neutral
Basic
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Dry Press Process
Fused Cast
Hand Molded
Formed
Unformed
Breakup by Composition:
Clay-Based
Nonclay-Based
Breakup by Refractory Mineral:
Graphite
Magnesite
Chromite
Silica
High Alumina
Zirconia
Others
Breakup by Application:
Iron and Steel
Cement
Non-Ferrous Metals
Glass
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group
Aluminum Composite Panels Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/36fb7yF
Geomembranes Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/332vxr4
Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2XQcnTm
Gold Nanoparticles Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2PW4Y1K
Ceramic Filters Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/311CwSf
Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3ms9Dr5
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fabric Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3dsFt1e
Masterbatch Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2wKL5nh
Plastic Additives Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/3cUfbFv
Polycarbonate Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2Na0BxZ
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Refractories refer to the inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials equipped to resist high industrial temperature and pressure. Few refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are used in boilers and furnaces to suppress heat and protect the processing equipment from high temperatures. They are available in various shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the requirements. Refractories are used across industries, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement, and ceramics.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refractories-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing steel industry, along with the elevating infrastructure development, is augmenting the demand for refractory materials. These materials exhibit higher-temperature resistance than conventional ones, thereby positively influencing the market growth. The widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for several construction applications is also inflating the global market. Additionally, the high prevalence of recycling refractory materials for steel production is also augmenting the market growth. The growing popularity of refractories in various sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and electrical, is anticipated to drive the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/30Sjxtf
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Coorstek Inc.
Imerys Usa Inc.
Krosaki Harima Corporation
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
Refratechnik Holding GmbH
RHI Magnesita GmbH
Vesuvius Plc
The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and geography
Breakup by Form:
Shaped Refractories
Unshaped Refractories
Breakup by Alkalinity:
Acidic and Neutral
Basic
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Dry Press Process
Fused Cast
Hand Molded
Formed
Unformed
Breakup by Composition:
Clay-Based
Nonclay-Based
Breakup by Refractory Mineral:
Graphite
Magnesite
Chromite
Silica
High Alumina
Zirconia
Others
Breakup by Application:
Iron and Steel
Cement
Non-Ferrous Metals
Glass
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group
Aluminum Composite Panels Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/36fb7yF
Geomembranes Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/332vxr4
Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2XQcnTm
Gold Nanoparticles Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2PW4Y1K
Ceramic Filters Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/311CwSf
Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3ms9Dr5
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fabric Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3dsFt1e
Masterbatch Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2wKL5nh
Plastic Additives Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/3cUfbFv
Polycarbonate Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2Na0BxZ
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here