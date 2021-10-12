Submit Release
Eco Defense Group Delivers Marine Counter-Poaching Capabilities to SANParks and Bird Island

Eco Defense Group Donated Water craft Themba

"As a special operations organization we approach tough problems and organize unique solutions,” says organization President Nathan Edmondson.

We assessed the challenges on the island and developed a solution. We are honored to support these Rangers.”
— Nathan Edmondson
PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addo Elephant National Park asked Eco Defense Group to join in increasing Ranger protective capabilities, specifically Marine Rangers on Bird Island who protect the park from poaching.

"As a special operations organization we approach tough problems and organize unique solutions. The island protection off the coast of Addo Elephant National Park required several unique tools and weeks of specialized training,” says organization President Nathan Edmondson. “We assessed the challenges on and around the island, and developed a solution to help the determined Marine Protection Rangers. They have taken on a great responsibility and we are honored to join them.”

This month while working closely with the Addo Elephant National Park Marine Protection Unit, Eco Defense Group delivered the “Themba,” a fast-moving patrol boat equipped it with technology custom designed to help with patrolling, particularly in low-light conditions. Eco Defense Group’s Special Mission Unit veterans provided training on land and sea.

Bird Island is a globally important ecological site, home to a unique diversity of bird and sea life. It is a vital and beautiful area of Addo Elephant National Park, the world’s only park with the “Big 7”: Black rhino, elephant, Buffalo, lion, leopard, great white shark and humpback whale.

Eco Defense group is grateful for the opportunity to join SANParks in its globally important mission to preserve wild places for all to enjoy and learn from.

