“Transformers: Cyberverse” Voice Actor Xavier Cadeau to Appear at TFcon Baltimore
One Voice Award winner also announces new voiceover coaching businessNEW YORK, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning voice actor Xavier Cadeau, who voiced Dead End in “Transformers: Cyberverse” on Cartoon Network and Netflix, today announced that he will be attending TFcon in Baltimore from October 22-24.
Cadeau is a talented and versatile performer who was nominated for three One Voice Awards this year and won for Best Performance in Radio Imaging. He is the first African American to voice the iconic Dead End character, which has appeared in the “Transformers” series for over 30 years.
“I am so excited to hang with fans at TFcon later this month,” said Cadeau. “This is a major event for Transformers fans. I love everything ‘Con’ ever since doing voices for ‘Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto V as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’ The actors and writers of the ‘Transformers’ series are looking forward to meeting our fans. Please come meet us and talk about the show. We will also be available for autographs, photos and selfies all weekend.”
Cadeau’s voiceover career spans 25 years. He has voiced numerous national products, including Gatorade, McDonalds Foot Locker and National Geographic, and is known for several roles in the highly popular video games Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Conflict: Vietnam.
He also had a recurring role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series “The Night Of,” which starred Riz Ahmed and Michael K Phillips.
Cadeau, who has been volunteering teaching voiceover arts to autistic children in the Boston area, is planning an online and in person course for those interested in pursuing a career in voiceovers for animation, commercials and audio books and video games. To register, email him at fastvoiceover@gmail.com or coolvoicemedia@gmail.com
About TFcon: As the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention, TFcon is an all-ages event, featuring collectibles, exclusives, and popular guest celebrities and voice actors who contributed to the Transformers universe. The colossal event will take place October 22-24 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 West Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201. For more information and tickets, please visit: https://www.tfcon.com
