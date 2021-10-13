Empowering Individuals With Disabilities Has A Positive Impact On Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market

Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the number of companies expressing interest in hiring individuals with disabilities is expected to drive the vocational rehabilitation services market. There is a rise in companies recruiting people with disabilities for empowering them and providing them with a source of income opportunity, which in turn benefits the company with a loyal employee and a diverse workplace. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 19.1% of individuals with a disability were employed in 2018. In addition to this, in September 2020, Microsoft launched Microsoft Enabler Program in the Asia Pacific for removing the barriers to a more diverse workforce. The Microsoft Enabler Program provides cloud and AI training for the physically impaired and inclusive employment from non-profit organizations serving the physically impaired. Similarly, in 2019, Amazon India partnered with Sol’s ARC, an NGO working towards building learning content for children with disabilities. The collaboration is aimed at creating internship opportunities for individuals with autism and other intellectual disabilities. Such initiatives by organizations aid the growth of the vocational rehabilitation services market as they provide the required pieces of training and skills for people with disabilities making them employable.

TBRC’s global vocational rehabilitation services market is segmented by service into counselling and guidance, job search and placement assistance, vocational and other training services, evaluation of physical and mental impairments, on-the-job or personal assistance services, interpreter services, occupational licenses, technical assistance for self-employment, supported employment services, others, by disability into physical, mental, disability occurred during job, by care settings into in-patient, out-patient.

The global vocational rehabilitation services market size is expected to grow from $75.05 billion in 2020 to $81.10 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $95.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Major players covered in the global vocational rehabilitation services industry are Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA), Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E), illuminate VR Services Ltd, Vocational Rehabilitation Association (VRA), Easterseals Arc, RISE Inc, Vocational rehabilitation of the handicapped person, Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, New York State Education Department, Adult Career and Continuing Education Services - Vocational Rehabilitation.

