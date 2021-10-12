Global Printed Electronics Market Forecast 2021-26: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Analysis Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Printed Electronics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global printed electronics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/printed-electronics-market/requestsample
Printed electronics refer to electronic devices developed on various substrates, such as fabric polymers, glass, paper and foil, using ink-jet printing, flexography, gravure printing and screen-printing technologies. Some commonly used printed electronics are biosensors, electronic skin patches, photovoltaic cells, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and wearable devices. In recent years, they have gained traction over traditionally used electronics due to their flexibility, lightweight, environment-friendliness, cost-effectiveness and low power consumption.
The expanding electronics industry and the escalating demand for energy-efficient consumer electronics represent the primary factors driving the global printed electronics market. Additionally, the increasing need for next-generation flexible products and rapid adoption of smart devices are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, various product innovations and the growing inclination toward printed electronics in wearable devices, smart apparel, medical devices and smart packaging solutions positively impacting the market. Other factors, including the rising usage of printed sensors and panels in the cockpits and navigation systems of aircraft and military vehicles, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.
Printed Electronics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global printed electronics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
BASF SE
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
E Ink Holdings Inc.
Molex LLC (Koch Industries)
Nissha Co. Ltd.
NovaCentrix
Optomec Inc.
Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (Xerox Corporation)
Vorbeck Materials Corporation
Ynvisible Interactive Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global printed electronics market on the basis of material, technology, device and region.
Breakup by Material:
Ink
Substrate
Breakup by Technology:
Inkjet
Screen
Gravure
Flexographic
Breakup by Device:
Display
Photovoltaic
Lighting
RFID
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/printed-electronics-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
