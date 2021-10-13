Global Kitchen Towel Market Size And Kitchen Towel Market Growth Opportunities

Kitchen Towel Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global kitchen towel market size is expected to grow from $2.81 billion in 2020 to $2.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Due to the growing lifestyle needs of the rising urban population, demand for high quality home and personal care products has grown exponentially, thus driving the kitchen towels market.

The kitchen towel market consists of sales of kitchen towels, it is a multi-functional product which is employed for a wide range of purposes, such as drying hands, keeping the kitchen spotless, and cleaning dishes, knives, cutting boards, and other kitchen items. The market consists of revenue generated by the Kitchen towel include all the equipment manufactured by utilizing of cotton, linen, microfiber and paper.

Private labels offerings low-cost manufacturing products that allow them to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. As a result, they have a superior market penetration that has been affecting the other vendors in the market. Private brands account for nearly 80% of the market in Western Europe. Accrol is the leading supplier to the private label market, which is growing at over 8% year on year. In 2019, kitchen towel private label share is 47% while branded share is 53%. Innovation and constant marketing within this market are of utmost importance. The emerging trends within this segment such as increased absorption, new prints, and environmentally friendly goods have been adopted by private labels.

By Product: Cloth-Based, Paper-Based

By End-Use Sector: Commercial, Residential

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The global kitchen towels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides kitchen towel market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global kitchen towel market, kitchen towel market share, kitchen towel market players, kitchen towel market segments and geographies, kitchen towel market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The kitchen towel market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Kitchen Towel Market Organizations Covered: Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., Procter and Gamble Corporation, WEPA Professional GmbH, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US), Accrol Group Holdings Plc, Aldar Tissues, Rodriquez Pty, Towel Depot, Renova, Svenska, WEPO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

