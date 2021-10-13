Kin + Carta promotes Neish and McGuire to global leadership roles

Richard Neish, Global CSO, Kin + Carta Michelle McGuire, Global Chief of Staff, Kin + Carta Kin + Carta Logo

Richard Neish promoted to global chief strategy officer, Michelle McGuire to global chief of staff

LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kin + Carta, the global digital transformation consultancy, has bolstered its global leadership team with the promotions of Richard Neish to global chief strategy officer and Michelle McGuire to global chief of staff.

Neish will report to Kin + Carta CEO J Schwan, working closely with him to set the strategy and execute Kin + Carta’s long-term vision. His remit encompasses developing the Kin + Carta strategy, translating it into a measurable strategic plan, evolving core narrative, service offerings, employee value proposition and social responsibility strategy, as well as supporting the regional executive team’s strategic planning process, M&A program and acquisition integration process.

Neish steps up from his previous role as global managing director of Kin + Carta Connect, the consultancy’s data-driven marketing technology arm. In that role, Neish presided over the restructure of Kin + Carta Connect in Europe and the launch of the business in the Americas.

McGuire takes on the role of global chief of staff, reporting into Neish. She will work closely with global and regional executives and leaders to drive high-priority initiatives, with a core focus on cross-regional engagement to support the roll out of the consultancy’s strategic plan.

McGuire moves up from her role as director of digital products and services, Americas. She has been with Kin + Carta for seven years, initially starting out as a consultant at Solstice, which became the cloud, data, and software engineering studio within Kin + Carta Americas through acquisition.

J Schwan, Kin + Carta CEO, said: ‘Richard and Michelle’s promotions into global roles will support our business’ growth worldwide, in a way that aligns with our commitment to the triple bottom-line of people, planet and profit as an accredited B Corp. Both have already been instrumental in our growth, helping to set our narrative from strategic planning right through to our employee value proposition. This global remit will help us deliver excellence for our people as well as our clients.’

The promotions follow an inclusive external recruitment process, carried out in line with Kin + Carta’s leadership diversity commitments.

Kin + Carta achieved B Corp status in the Americas in January 2021, and in Europe in September 2021. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of amending Kin + Carta’s articles of association to adopt a triple bottom-line approach to decision-making, effectively committing to balance considerations between people, planet and profit.

