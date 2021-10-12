Anblicks to Host a Webinar on Analysing Customer Lifetime Value with CustomerAI (Powered by Databricks)
Learn how CustomerAI, a customer 360 solution, helps you understand, engage, and retain valuable customers and win more business.
Customer 360 Insights helps organizations across insurance, banking, retail, hospitality, & more to personalise interactions, faster service, increase cross-sell revenue & retain valuable customers.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks Inc., will be hosting a webinar titled “Discover Customer Insights using CustomerAI, powered by Databricks” on 2nd November 2021 at 9 AM AEST.
— Sukhjeet Singh, Region Head - ANZ Sales & Operations at Anblicks.
The webinar will be delivered by Mr. Munwar Shariff, CTO, and Ms. Geetanjali Dash, Lead Consultant from Anblicks Inc., and Mr. Amine Slimane, Senior Partner Solutions Architect Manager APJ, from Databricks.
Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform helps organisations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to Business Intelligence, Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics within a single collaborative platform.
CustomerAI, powered by Databricks, is a statistical and predictive analytics solution developed by Anblicks. It helps business leaders to understand, engage, and retain their valuable customers by enabling them to determine who are the right customers to target, what content will most influence them, and when they are most receptive to offers.
CustomerAI is built on a modern data platform that includes Talend for data integration, Databricks for data storage, analytics, and machine learning, and Power BI for interactive visualisations and business intelligence.
"Amine leads the Partner Solution Architects Team at Databricks, supporting the C/SI ecosystem and Databricks’ cloud partners (AWS, Microsoft Azure & GCP) across Asia Pacific & Japan.”
The event will also be recorded and shared with the registered users for on-demand viewing.
About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com):
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to deliver excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
