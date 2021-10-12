Global Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Revenue Forecast 2021-26, Demand, Leading Companies and Size
The Global Virtual Reality Gaming Market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global virtual reality gaming market reached a value of US$ 18.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026.
Virtual reality (VR) refers to an immersive technology that has completely revolutionized the gaming industry. It creates a three-dimensional (3D) environment and generates realistic images, sounds and other sensations with the help of game controllers, virtual reality headsets, and motion capture methods or the multi-projected setup. Apart from this, it enables the user to interact with this artificially created environment during the gaming session. As a result, the demand for VR gaming is escalating around the world.
Global Virtual Reality Gaming Market Trends:
Virtual reality headsets are expensive for general users. In order to overcome this challenge, leading manufacturers in the industry are focusing on establishing gaming clubs and activity areas in shopping malls, as well as business centers, for children and adults to get acquainted with the technology. Apart from this, owing to technological advancements, developers are transforming their games into the virtual reality format for improved user experience. This, in turn, is also strengthening the global virtual reality gaming market worldwide. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing the rising popularity of 360-degree videos that allow end-users to view from different angles depending on their requirement. This is projected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.
Global Virtual Reality Gaming Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players :
Fove
HTC
Razor
Samsung
Sony
Zeiss International
AMD
GoPro
Largan Precision
Nvidia
Qualcomm
Market Breakup by Segment:
Software
Hardware
Market Breakup by Device:
Personal Computer
Gaming Consoles
Mobile Devices
Market Breakup by Age Group:
Adults
Children
Market Breakup by Type:
Racing
Adventure
Fighting
Shooting
Mystery Thriller
Puzzle
Science Fiction
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
