Robotic Process Automation Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Business Opportunities
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global robotic process automation market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Robotic Process Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global robotic process automation market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Robotic process automation (RPA) represents an advanced software technology that builds, deploys, and manages software robots. It assists in manipulating data, passing data from various applications, triggering responses, or executing transactions. Robotic process automation also aids in streamlining workflows and increasing employee satisfaction, engagement, and productivity by eliminating repetitive tasks from their workdays. Besides this, it offers numerous benefits, such as greater resilience, higher accuracy, accelerated transformation, enhanced compliance, improved productivity, etc. Robotic process automation is also scalable, requires minimal investment, and provides a significant return on investment (ROI).
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Shifting consumer preferences towards remote working to comply with government regulations regarding COVID-19, continue business operations, and prevent the spread of the pandemic, are primarily driving the global RPA market. Besides this, various leading players are integrating RPA with advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML),which is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, numerous key manufacturers are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to handle cognitive processes that require skills, including visualizing screens, comprehending speech, carrying on conversations and chats, understanding documents, etc. This, in turn, will continue to propel the RPA market over the forecasted period.
Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Breakup by Operation:
Rule-based
Knowledge-based
Breakup by Deployment Model:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
Breakup by End User:
BFSI
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecommunication
Government and Defense
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Amelia US LLC
Automation Anywhere Inc.
AutomationEdge
Blue Prism Group PLC
Infosys Limited
International Business Machines Corporation
Kofax Inc.
NICE Ltd.
Pegasystems Inc.
UiPath, Verint Systems
WorkFusion Inc.
