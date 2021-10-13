iCore® Smart IoT Urban Pole & iCore® Smart IoT Street Pole Recognised in Australia’s International Good Design Awards

iCore Smart IoT Street Pole in Sentosa Island iCore Smart IoT Urban Pole iCore Smart Urban Pole at Infineon building

SINGAPORE, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘iCore® Smart IoT Urban Pole’ and ‘iCore® Smart IoT Street Pole’ Recognised in Australia’s International Good Design Awards for Design Excellence.

The winners of Australia’s peak international design awards were announced today during the 2021 Good Design Awards Week. The Good Design Awards are the highest honour for design and innovation in the country and reward projects across 12 design disciplines and 30 subcategories.

Both the iCore® Smart IoT Urban Pole and the iCore® Smart IoT Street Pole received a prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Product Design category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

The Australian Good Design Awards is the country’s oldest and most prestigious international awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958. The Awards celebrate the best new products and services on the Australian and international market, excellence in architectural design, precinct design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design, and reward new and emerging areas of design including design strategy, social impact design, design research and up-and-coming design talent in the Next Gen category.

The 2021 Good Design Awards attracted a record number of submissions with 933 design projects evaluated by more than 70 Australian and international Jurors, including designers, engineers, architects and thought leaders. Each entry was evaluated according to a strict set of design evaluation criteria which includes good design, design innovation and design impact. Projects recognised with an Australian Good Design Award demonstrate excellence in professional design and highlight the impact a design-led approach has on business success and social and environmental outcomes.

Dr. Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia said: “Receiving an Australian Good Design Award is testament to embedding design excellence at the heart of a product, service, place or experience. Although 2021 continues to be another challenging year, it is incredibly inspiring to see designers and businesses working together to find innovative, customer-centric design solutions to local and global challenges and to see them recognised and rewarded for their efforts through these prestigious Awards.”

“The importance of embracing good design principles is now more important than ever as many businesses around the world have had to completely re-think their business strategies to remain competitive. The standard of design excellence represented in this year’s Awards is the best I’ve ever seen in my 25 years of running these Awards, an encouraging sign that the design sector is flourishing,” Dr. Gien went on to say.

Project Details

Project Title: iCore Smart IoT Urban Pole

Designed in: Singapore

Project Description:

This innovation is a breakaway from traditional thinking of how lighting poles are constructed from hollow tubes. It's a change in both form and function, totally transforming the pole into a multi-functional construct which is sustainable and aesthetically pleasing. It can meet all the requirements of a smart city deployment.

The Good Design Awards Jury commented: “This lighting pole reinvention is clever and has the potential to improve the aesthetic of our outdoor environment by providing clean lines while supporting IoT smart city infrastructure. The ability to customise the pole's functions using modular elements will reduce waste. Overall, this is a really impressive example of design and engineering and a standout project that ticks every box for good design in this category. Well done.”

Project Details

Project Title: iCore Smart IoT Street Pole

Designed in: Singapore

Project Description:

This innovation totally changes traditional thinking of how lighting poles are constructed from hollow tubes. It totally transforms the pole into a multi-functional construct which is sustainable and aesthetically pleasing. It's a change in both form and function, and can meet all the requirements of a smart city deployment.

The Good Design Awards Jury commented: “This is a smart and elegant design with multi-function capability. The design's modularity and potential for customisation are very strong features as is the capacity to hide all wiring internally. The ability for each compartment to be accessed separately is important for data protection. A strong addition to the smart cities product landscape. ”

Designed by:

Michael Chia

Photizo Global Pte Ltd

Commissioned by:

Michael Chia

About Photizo Global Pte Ltd

Photizo Global Pte Ltd designs solutions for Smart City. Our key inventions center around our iCore patents which allows us to create innovative solutions for smart city infrastructure challenges. Our products cover both street lighting poles as well as landscape lighting poles.

About Good Design Australia and the Australian Good Design Awards

Good Design Australia is an international design promotion organisation responsible for managing Australia’s annual Good Design Awards and other signature design events. With a proud history that dates back to 1958, Good Design Australia remains committed to promoting the importance of design to business, industry, government and the general public and the critical role it plays in creating a better, safer and more prosperous world.

iCore Smart IoT Urban Pole