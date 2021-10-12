Dealer Profit Services Adds No-Charge Onsite Training To Comprehensive Compliance Program
Onsite training for both Compliance and F&I delivery now available at no charge to Comprehensive Compliance Program subscribers
Dealer Profit Services delivers the industry's best Compliance Program and with 7%+ F&I profit on unit sales leads all others in F&I Service delivery. We are excited to offer onsite training as well.”ATHENS, GA, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealer Profit Services has announced today that free onsite training for both Compliance and F&I Service and Delivery is available to dealers who commit to either of these Dealer Profit Services offerings.
— Myril Shaw, Dealer Profit COO
The Dealer Profit Services Comprehensive Compliance Program already includes:
Complete Compliance Manual Set
- Red Flags
- Disposal
- OFAC
- Safeguard
- USA Patriot Act
- Three hours of online, on-demand video training
- Documented compliance training completion document and exam
- Compliance inspection checklists
- Social Security Number location verification tool
And more…
The program is available on an annual subscription basis and is available for an unlimited number of employees online and on-demand.
Now, Dealer Profit Services is also offering onsite training at no additional charge. Without being a subscriber training would be $1.000 per day. The dealer remains responsible for travel costs.
Dealer Profit Services F&I Services offer:
- Full F&I Services
- Online and manual Credit Application processing
- Lender approvals
- Contract term negotiation with the buyer
- Protective Product sales
- Full closing document preparation
- Funding tracking and funding delay resolution
The charge for this service is only 20% of the Reserve and Protective Product profit with no other fees or charges.
Dealers using Dealer Profit Services F&I Services are also able to receive onsite training at no charge, except for travel costs.
Dealers using either program are eligible for up to three days of onsite training in a single event. As an alternative, one day of web-based online training is also available at no charge. Dealers using either service may opt for Compliance or F&I training, or both.
