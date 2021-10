Dealer Profit Services Adds No-Charge Onsite Training To Comprehensive Compliance Program

Dealer Profit Services

Onsite training for both Compliance and F&I delivery now available at no charge to Comprehensive Compliance Program subscribers

Dealer Profit Services delivers the industry's best Compliance Program and with 7%+ F&I profit on unit sales leads all others in F&I Service delivery. We are excited to offer onsite training as well.” — Myril Shaw, Dealer Profit COO

ATHENS, GA, USA, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealer Profit Services has announced today that free onsite training for both Compliance and F&I Service and Delivery is available to dealers who commit to either of these Dealer Profit Services offerings.The Dealer Profit Services Comprehensive Compliance Program already includes:Complete Compliance Manual Set- Red Flags- Disposal- OFAC- Safeguard- USA Patriot Act- Three hours of online, on-demand video training- Documented compliance training completion document and exam- Compliance inspection checklists- Social Security Number location verification toolAnd more…The program is available on an annual subscription basis and is available for an unlimited number of employees online and on-demand.Now, Dealer Profit Services is also offering onsite training at no additional charge. Without being a subscriber training would be $1.000 per day. The dealer remains responsible for travel costs. Dealer Profit Services F&I Services offer:- Full F&I Services- Online and manual Credit Application processing- Lender approvals- Contract term negotiation with the buyer- Protective Product sales- Full closing document preparation- Funding tracking and funding delay resolutionThe charge for this service is only 20% of the Reserve and Protective Product profit with no other fees or charges.Dealers using Dealer Profit Services F&I Services are also able to receive onsite training at no charge, except for travel costs.Dealers using either program are eligible for up to three days of onsite training in a single event. As an alternative, one day of web-based online training is also available at no charge. Dealers using either service may opt for Compliance or F&I training, or both.