Two Apply For Circuit Court Vacancy In The 29th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider two applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 29th judicial district, which includes Lake and Dyer counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Russell Lee Moore, effective December 1, 2021.

The applicants are:

James L. Cresswell, Jr.

Mark L. Hayes

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing to consider applicants on November 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT in Circuit Courtroom in the Dyer County Courthouse located at 101 W. Court Street, Dyersburg, TN 38024. The Commission traditionally only holds a public hearing when there are at least three candidates. However, because the 29th judicial district is one of the five smallest in the state, it has been determined TCA 17-4-308(i) permits the Commission to move forward with two candidates.

Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing at the Dyer County Courthouse, which starts at 9 a.m. CDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.

All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Dyer County Courthouse must check-in with building security and mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing.

If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward the names of qualified candidates to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.