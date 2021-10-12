Cornerstone University And Strather Academy Join Forces To Lecture On How To Build Your Brand And Market Yourself

Cornerstone University & Strather Academy

Cornerstone University And Strather Academy Gives Free Class On How To Market Yourself for free

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strather “Real Estate Investing” Academy, And Cornerstone University Join Forces To Educate Entrepreneurs On How To “Market Yourself.”

Knowing how to empower your business and create a brand for yourself can be a difficult, if not an impossible feat for most business savvy individuals, but help is just a mouse click away.

Cornerstone University (located in Grand Rapids, Michigan), and Strather Academy (a minority owned real estate investing school in Detroit, Michigan) are joining forces to teach the A-to-Z strategies of how to “Market Yourself.” The Keynote speaker(s) are:

• Herbert J. Strather – President of Strather Academy, the premier licensed African-American owned real estate investing school in Michigan (Herb Strather is a Real Estate Investment and Development Mogul who has closed over $2 billion in Real Estate Transactions!)

•Kevin Lavender Jr. – Cornerstone University’s Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Life Calling, and Christian Community

This Free Instructional "How To" class will be held online using the Zoom platform at Stratheronline.com.

This one day “Marketing Yourself” Master Class is free with a coupon code (that is on the enrollment page), non-coupon consumers or those that do not wish to use a coupon can register for $25.

For information on the class see below:

What: The “Marketing Yourself” Master Class

When: Wednesday October 13, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Where: Strather Academy Zoom Conference Room

(You must enroll at: Stratheronline.com)

Admission: Free with coupon code (on enrollment page)/ $25 for non-coupon code consumers.

STRATHER ACADEMY

15400 Grand River, 2nd floor

Detroit, Michigan 48227

Contact: Robin Mclellan - (313) 444-9851

Email: RobinMcle@gmail.com