THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the Rule.

H.Res. ___ – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 3110 – PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Education and Labor), H.R. 3992 – POJA Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor), H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor) and Concurring in the Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 1301 – Temporary Extension of Public Debt Limit (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means).

Members are advised that upon adoption of the Rule, the Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 1301 will be considered hereby passed.

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (3 votes)