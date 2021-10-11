Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,816 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the Rule.

H.Res. ___ – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 3110 – PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Education and Labor), H.R. 3992 – POJA Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor), H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor) and Concurring in the Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 1301 – Temporary Extension of Public Debt Limit (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means).

Members are advised that upon adoption of the Rule, the Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 1301 will be considered hereby passed.

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (3 votes)

  1. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.