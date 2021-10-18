iBridge & RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company, Announce a Strategic Agreement to Provide a Complete View of Cyber Risk

We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

BEAVERTON, OR, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBridge, a digital transformation company, and RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, announce a partnership to utilize RiskRecon's ratings to enhance and expand iBridge's infosec and data security practice. Rising risks to data protection, increased by hybrid work environments and the rapid evolution of data protection laws, make infrastructure assessment essential for every business strategy.

Combined with iBridge's penetration and vulnerability assessments, RiskRecon's objective information security evaluations give organizations insight into which systems are performing well and which ones are problematic. RiskRecon continuously monitors the cybersecurity risk of four million companies across the most highly regulated industries, including financial services and healthcare.

"iBridge provides a wide variety of services to provide security for digital infrastructures, and expanding our ability to identify potential vulnerabilities using RiskRecon will be an added benefit for our customers," said Desh Urs, CEO of iBridge.

"By integrating RiskRecon's comprehensive rating profiles, iBridge's customers are better prepared to prioritize their own vulnerabilities and assess their evolving network of third parties," added Kelly White, co-founder and CEO, RiskRecon.

About iBridge

We help our clients collect, manage, and analyze their data to create meaningful operational control and improved profitability. iBridge can cover virtually any technology needs, including data migration and analysis, technology integration, and cloud structure optimization. For more than a decade, iBridge has successfully distilled complex information into actionable results. Your business priorities become our priority. With this 'skin in the game' approach, we work in a partnership that you've seldom come across from a service provider that believes in getting the job done, and keeping your cost and operations in check.

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is the only continuous vendor monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match your risk priorities. RiskRecon provides the world's easiest path to understanding and acting on own enterprise and third-party cyber risk, enabling organizations to efficiently operate scalable, third-party risk management programs for dramatically better risk outcomes. Learn more about RiskRecon, request a demo, or visit the website at www.riskrecon.com.