Thrillville Fair at The Shrine on Airline October 28-November 7
Families enjoy thrilling rides and games, with free entertainment and admission promotions October 28th through November 7thMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families looking for fall fun and excitement should head to The Shrine on Airline in Metairie from October 28th through November 7th for the Thrillville Fair at the Shrine on Airline!
This festive family experience features free immersive entertainment included for one low price of admission, along with the usual adrenaline pumping Thrillville rides and games. Individual ride tickets start at $1.50. Multiple promotions and giveaways cater to groups of all sizes and tastes at this autumn spectacular. As an added treat, Thrillville will offer unlimited ride wristbands for endless fun - $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends.
Free entertainment included with admission:
Dominguez Family Circus (Motocross in Steel Globe, Dog Show, Aerialist, Highwire)
As seen on America’s Got Talent and NBA Halftime, this talented family of performers will amaze and astound. Featuring world-renowned acts such as the Globe of Death (motorcycles in a steel globe), their eight-dog act The Dominguez Family Poodle Review, and much, much more!! This 30-minute show alone will guarantee smiles and cheers from all ages.
StuntMasters (BMX & Skateboarders on a half-pipe)
StuntMasters will perform with an all-star line-up of X-Games athletes, BMX, and skateboard professionals. Watch these daring athletes perform amazing freestyle and choreographed routines during the Big Air Halfpipe Show. Meet the team, get an autograph, and be part of the action with these past, present, and future X Games pros as they rip it up on the ground and in the air. This riveting show uses the power of action sports, words, and humor to create an experience filled with memories to last a lifetime.
xPogo (Flips & tricks on extreme pogo sticks)
What is extreme pogo? Guests to Thrillville are about to find out! Xpogo Stunt Team is the world’s leading extreme pogo crew. Athletes fly over high in the air on extreme pogo sticks, performing flips and incredible tricks, and bringing the sport to life. Xpogo has been performing worldwide for years, and are holders of 14 different Guinness World Records, including Highest Jump, Highest Front Flip, and Most Backflips in a Row.
Schedule: Monday-Thursday 5pm-10pm ; Friday-Sunday 5pm-11pm
Admission is $10 unless noted below. Unlimited armbands cost $30 Monday-Friday and $35 Saturday-Sunday
Individual ride tickets start at $1.50.
Thursday, October 28th
Opening Day first hour 5-6pm free parking & admission
5pm - 10pm
Friday, October 29th 5pm-11pm
Saturday, October 30th 5pm-11pm
Sunday, October 31st 5pm-11pm
Monday, November 1st
First Responder Day (free admission) 5pm-10pm
Tuesday, November 2nd
2 for 1 Tuesday, (BOGO Admission) 5pm-10pm
Wednesday, November 3rd
Kid’s Day Free Admission for kids.
5pm-10pm
Thursday, November 4th
Thrifty Thursday - $8 Admission 5pm-10pm
Friday, November 5th 5pm-11pm
Saturday, November 6th 5pm-11pm
Sunday, November 7th 5pm-11pm
Complete Fair details, schedules, and advanced ticket sales may be found online at: theThrillville.com
Prices and times are subject to change at any time.
