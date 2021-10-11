Local Nonprofit Grind + Growth Relocates to Ballpark Village in Downtown St. Louis
Founder and CEO Valerie V. Liddell believes this was a smart business move for the nonprofit organization
Relocating our nonprofit to downtown St. Louis was a smart decision. I feel more connected to my hometown, because downtown is the heart of St. Louis.”USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grind + Growth – a nonprofit organization focusing on teaching entrepreneur and financial literacy education to children, youth, and adults –relocated to Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
— Valerie V. Liddell
In August of 2021 the nonprofit closed the doors to their South St. Louis office designated to provide a supportive business ecosystem and coworking space for minority entrepreneurs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the small nonprofit lost memberships and contracts with local schools and organizations, that severely reduced their revenues resulting in closing the doors of its coworking space. However, these challenges have resulted in strengthening Grind + Growth by discovering new opportunities and resources such as the Ballpark Village Spark Coworking space.
“We teach students taking part in our programs the importance of the entrepreneurial mindset.” said, Valerie V. Liddell, Founder and CEO. “One skill is adaptability being able to adjust and succeed. We needed to scale back and made a tough business decision that was in the best interest of the organization.” Liddell added “We adjusted, as the pandemic has taught us all.”
The nonprofit believes that the move to Ballpark Village at Spark Coworking is a great opportunity to expand their reach even further. “We love the Spark Coworking community and the great resources offered for small businesses.” said Liddell. “The space inspires and increases our nonprofits access to networking opportunities and connects us to like-minded people.” Liddell added “Also, with less overhead we can grow and make our programs stronger.”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones recently introduced the Engagement and Public Safety Initiative put in place to help transform and reshape downtown St. Louis. Liddell believes that this will create safer spaces for its residents and small business owners. “Relocating our nonprofit to downtown St. Louis was a smart decision.” said Liddell “I feel more connected to my hometown, because downtown is the heart of St. Louis.”
What’s next for Grind + Growth? “We’re now serving the Metro East Illinois area.” said Liddell. “And this past summer we launched our Operation CEO program in partnership with Fathers & Families Support Center and Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) serving over 100 youth ages 8-21.”
The nonprofit also formed a partnership with the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and is a proud member of the St. Louis chapter. “This partnership with AGC will help enhance our Contractor Training Program (CTP).” said Liddell. “Participants of the program will have access to valuable resources, trainings, certifications, and apprenticeship opportunities.” Liddell added “Our goal is to provide educational programs and resources that will teach independence and create financial sustainability.”
Located at 6 Cardinal Way, Suite 900 Grind + Growth provides resources and programs to ignite the entrepreneurial mindset in children, youth, and adults with unique learning experiences through entrepreneur and financial literacy education. For more information, call (314) 246-9568 or visit Grind + Growth
Valerie V. Liddell
Grind + Growth
+1 314-246-9568
email us here