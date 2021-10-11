LATAM Pharma joins the Swiss Biotech Association

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11th October 2021. LATAM Pharma announces its incorporation to the Swiss Biotech Association, which represents the industry in said country, known worldwide for its contributions to healthcare. Among the main objectives stands out the intention to ensure that the value generated by the Swiss biotechnology industry continues to grow, in addition to supporting and giving confidence to its members in the various topics of the sector, as well as ensuring favorable conditions that facilitate access to talent, innovative technologies and financial resources.

Through this collaboration, LATAM Pharma will continue to strengthen its presence in biotechnology, particularly in the development and commercialization of medicines and immunization technologies, as well as to foster research and development partnerships to improve access to healthcare in emerging markets.

In this regard, Guy Jean Leon Savoir García, member of the board of directors of LATAM Pharma, said that “this incorporation will allow us to be closer to international organizations and their advances in biotechnology and bring them closer to the region where we focus our activities: Latin America and the Caribbean. In LATAM Pharma we aim to support health and quality of life, through innovation and new technologies.”

Whereas Luis Doporto Alejandre, President of the board of directors of LATAM Pharma, said that participation in this association “links us to other relevant actors in the biotechnology sector, allowing us to build alliances that promote the advancement and development of new research. It also provides a way for emerging countries to benefit from biotechnology in health and research through LATAM Pharma”.

According to Statista, more than 90% of investment in biotechnology is concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia, while 7% is divided between Latin America and Africa, which reflects the relevance of alliances such as the one between LATAM Pharma and the Swiss Biotech Association, which will enable the transfer of technology and knowledge to identify innovation capabilities in processes directly related to scientific activities for health.

LATAM Pharma currently has exclusivity for the commercialization of CanSino vaccine against COVID-19 in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean. In order to contribute to improving the availability of medicines and effective access to healthcare in the countries of the region, the Swiss company will continue to build agreements and alliances with associations, companies and relevant actors in the pharmaceutical sector.



Swiss Biotech Association

https://www.swissbiotech.org/

Founded in 1998, the Swiss Biotech Association represents the interests of the Swiss biotech industry. To support its members, the association works to secure favorable framework conditions and facilitate access to talents, novel technologies and financial resources.