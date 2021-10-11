Nicole Phillip, CEO of Ministry Event Marketing, Announces New Inspirational “Behind the Brand” Program
Equipping business leaders to create luxury brands that inspire others
If you don’t have the life you want personally, your business will suffer. I want to facilitate meaningful connections that allow entrepreneurs to feel supported as they build their business.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Phillip, CEO and founder of Ministry Event Marketing, announced today her new “Behind the Brand” program aimed at entrepreneurs and business owners seeking holistic help and support at all levels of their entrepreneurial journey.
— Nicole Phillip
The program will provide entrepreneurs with the tools and support they need to not only pursue their business dreams, but also focus on their mental and physical health, finances, and more.
“It can be very difficult to find support as an entrepreneur looking to have a holistic journey,” said Phillip. “Most entrepreneurs lack the balance that allows them to focus on their business and their family and themselves, which often leads to frustration and burnout. My goal with ‘Behind the Brand’ is to prevent that.”
“Behind the Brand” participants will work with experts to put together financial plans, identify personal and professional goals, and clarify what they need to do to work toward their mission as business owners and as human beings. Phillip said her mission is to make sure program participants have access to the tools and resources they need to find success in all areas of their lives – not just as business owners.
“If you don’t have the life you want personally, your business will suffer,” Phillip said. “I want to facilitate meaningful connections that allow entrepreneurs to feel supported as they build their business, and as they figure out how that business connects with what they want their lives and families to look like.”
About Nicole Phillip
Nicole Phillip, CEO of Ministry Event Marketing, helps leaders create luxury brands that inspire. She has helped dozens of individuals define their brand and scale to the next figure. Click here to learn more: thenicoledenise.org
Nicole Denise
meMarketing
+1 813-278-3514
info@ministryeventmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn