Relational Space Presents: ‘Long COVID – We Are Here!’ An Arts + Science Virtual Collaborative Installation
"We are here and we need your help.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Click here to view trailer: https://longcovidwearehere.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/LONG-COVID-WAH-PROMO-complete_1920-1080-resolution.mp4
“A fearless exploration into the COVID-19 Long-Hauler experience.”
NYC Contemporary (Art + Science) Gallery Relational Space has been awarded a City Artist Corps Grant presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts & the NYC Dept. of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Mayor’s office of Media & Entertainment and Queen’s Theater- to extend the scope and reach of Long COVID: We Are Here! an Arts + Science collaborative exhibit (Website: https://www.LongCOVIDWeAreHere.org )
Relational Space graciously accepts this award to facilitate creative activities & bring awareness and activism to this Public Health crisis. Long COVID: We Are Here! brought together 12 international Scientists & Artists, to blend talents and expertise in facilitated sessions and co-curate a virtual, immersive exhibition. The grant highlights the VR exhibit with a walk-through of Long COVID: We Are Here! (View VR Exhibition: https://www.LongCOVIDWeAreHere.com) plus a panel discussion including the Artists and Scientists who co-curated the exhibit and Physicians/ Researchers in the fields of Long COVID and ME/CFS.
Globally, 233 million people have been infected with COVID-19. Research estimates that 1 in 3 people who contract the virus will experience enduring symptoms. This means that millions of people are Long-haulers already, suffering from puzzling and debilitating symptoms that affect multiple systems across the entire body. The long-term effects of COVID-19 are insidious with more than 200 identified symptoms ranging from extreme fatigue, pain, tremors, insomnia & brain fog to neurologic, GI, and cardiovascular distress.
‘Long COVID - We Are Here!’ raises awareness about the impact of this post-viral epidemic; opens doors for the research/medical community to compel the establishment of an international Long COVID research agenda; advocate for a global repository of resources and treatment strategies; and, urges widespread physician training related to Long COVID.
“We are humbled by the courage of the millions of people who are experiencing Long COVID and are struggling to find help for their agonizing symptoms,” remarks Dr. Leigh W. Jerome, Founder, Relational Space. “Many of us have been sick with long COVID for two years and our numbers continue to grow. We are here and we need your help.”
This event will occur:
October 21, 2021 (12:00 Noon-1:30 EST)
Zoom link - ‘Long COVID-We Are Here!’
Virtual Exhibition and Panel Presentation:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89252103982?pwd=aERQeFJwYUllMzNMTVNOa3pQUkhnUT09
* LONG COVID: WE ARE HERE! Panel Participants: Sam Baumel, NYC Creative Producer; Helen Collen, Fine Art Photographer & Visual-Creative Artist; Dominik Havsteen-Franklin, Ph.D., Professor of Arts Therapies, Brunel University; Ali Pattilo, Science Journalist (reporting on Long COVID); Pato Hebert, MFA- Visual Artist, Chair of Art & Public Policy Dept-NYU Tisch School of the Arts; Alexandra Juhasz, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Film-Brooklyn College, CUNY; Kodandi Nithyananda, Multimedia & New Media Artist; Shona Patterson, Ph.D., Director, Center for Global Lives, Brunel University; Heather Raikes, Ph.D., Founding Director, Neopoetics; Jeffrey N. Siegelman, MD, Assoc. Professor of Emergency Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine; Bettina von Stamm, MBA, Ph.D., Foundng Director, Innovation Leadership Forum; Karta Thomas -Visual Artist, Ceramicist; Leigh W. Jerome, Ph.D., Artist, Clinical Psychologist, Founder, RE L AT I O NA L SP A CE Gallery (NYC)
* FEATURING Long COVID Medical Experts: David C. Lee, MD, Emergency Medicine Physician-NYU, Geospatial Epidemiologist, Chronic Disease Hotspotter /Long COVID Researcher; Susan Levine, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist & Clinician (NYC) -Centers for Solutions for ME/CFS at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, Long COVID & ME/CFS Researcher; Alice Perlowski, MD, Cardiologist with focus in vascular medicine, preventative cardiology; Long COVID survivor and advocate; and, Lawrence J. Purpura, MD, Infectious Disease Expert-Columbia University Dept. of Medicine, former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at CDC - Long COVID Researcher
For more information contact:
Leigh W. Jerome, Ph.D.
Founder, Relational Space
808.783.4455
Leigh@LeighJerome.com
https://www.Relational-Space.org
About RE L AT I O NAL SP A CE:
Cross-pollination quickens creativity and innovation. Relational Space is an NYC based art gallery and forum that brings scientists and artists together to collaborate around powerful data-driven narratives for knowledge exchange, new knowledge creation, and to co-curate immersive installations able to inspire and mobilize our global community for positive social change. Our vision is to build a more just and sustainable world, inspired through art and informed by truth.
Leigh W. Jerome
Relational Space
+1 808-783-4455
