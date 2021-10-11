Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick - Youngest Musician From Bangladesh
Know Everything Abour Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick - Youngest Musician From BangladeshDUNWOODY, GEORGIA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick Is A Bangladeshi Musical Artist, Full Stack Web Developer, Programmer & Entrepreneur. He Was Born And Brought Up On February 2 In Magura, Bangladesh. Since Childhood, He Had To Keep An Interest In Trying To Do Something Special. He Started His Musical Career In 2019 By Releasing His First Track, EDM Downtemp. After Some Days, He Released His First Music Album, " BrainDance " On Different Music Platforms Like Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavan, Wynk, And Many Other International Platforms Deezer, Tidal, And Napster. Prayangshu Biswas's Music Has Distributed Worldwide. He Has Already Verified As (OAC) YouTube Official Artist Channel & Largest Music Platform on Spotify. He Also Do Many Collab With Many Musical Artists. He Is Also Signed With VEVO.
Career
Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick Born In 2004 In Magura, Khulna, Bangladesh. He Specializes In Programming, Web Development, Animation Creation, Music Production, Music Remixing. He Left Competitive Programming In 2020 to Work Towards The Development.
As Programmer
In 2018, He Became 6th In The National Children And Young Programming Competition in Bangladesh. He Is A Former Participant & Nationalist In NHSPC & Cyber Champ. Prayangshu Biswas Is Working As Lead Developer & Founder At OraclePii Innovations. In 2021, OraclePii Innovations Was On The List Of Top 200 Startups Created By Students In Bangladesh. OraclePii Is A Company Focused On Solving Technical Problems, And They Have A Team Of Brilliant Software Developers, Website Developer, Digital Marketers, And Designers.
As Musician
In 2020, He Released His First Music Track On Major Music Streaming Platforms. “EDM DownTemp” Was The Name Of His First Music. For Some Reason, In 2021, He Deleted It From The Distribution Platform. He Released His First Album In 2021 Named “BraiDance” As Respectively BrainDancE DubStep, FlyAway, Juice, RideX, BraiNDanCE, WaveTrap, TrappED, WavE, Synth Trap. He Said He Is Working On His New Album, “TheReyy”. The Album Will Have A Total Of 20 Songs And May Be Accompanied By Sajibur Rahman and Imtiaz. He Has Previously Worked With Sajibur Rahman On A Song Called “69 Warriors”. He Is Also Known To Have Helped Yeamin Adib And Imtiaz In Their Previous Songs, Although The Song Did Not Give Collaborators Credits.
As Entrepreneur
Together With His Together friend, He Started A Startup Called Dot (Discovery & Teens) In 2019, And They Got An Award For Having His Startup In The Top 75 Startups Of Bangladesh. He Worked With An Organization Called Magura Volunteers In 2019. He Is CO Founder Of SkillNation Bangladesh. Is The First eLearning Platform In Bangladesh Where We Can Make You A Hero Starting From 0 for Free! SkillNation Bangladesh Is A Freemium Learning Platform And A Platform For New Freelancers And Entrepreneurs. They Offer Free And Paid Courses By Their Experienced Mentors. Also, In Their Group, They Give Many Tricks, Premium Accounts For Free. They Offer Legal Services, Web Development Services! SkillNation Bangladesh's Journey Started In 2020, Intending To Move Forward With All Of You. They Are In Favor Of Bangladesh To Fulfill The Dream Of Digital Bangladesh With All Of You! Skillnation Bangladesh Also Launched Their Many Projects Like Skillnation Bangladesh Shop, SkillHUB, And Many More. Prayangshu Biswas, Rajen Sikder Raj, Rahul Majumder Is Working As CO-Founder In SkillNation Bangladesh. Skillnation Bangladesh Also Launched Many Projects Like Skillnation Bangladesh Shop, SkillHUB, And Many More. He Also Thanked The Other Contributors Of SkillNation Bangladesh For Helping To Build A Beautiful Community. He Is A Former Founder Of SNBD Host . He Also Founded His Label Named Nemesis To Cruises A.K.A NemesisToCruisesRecords.
Achievements
In 2018, He Became 6th In The National Children And Young Programming Competition in Bangladesh. He Got An Award For Having His Startup In The Top 75 Startups Of Bangladesh In 2019. He Is A Former Participant & Nationalist In NHSPC & Cyber Champ. His Startup (OraclePii Innovations) In 2021 Was On The List Of Top 200 Startups Created By Students.
