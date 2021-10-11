Alex Norstrom of Coventry, CT, and Christine Myers of Altamont, NY, Win 2021 Eversource Hartford Marathon

2021 Eversource Hartford Marathon winner Alex Norstrom of Coventry, CT

Tyler Raymond of Terryville and Annmarie Tuxbury of Barkhamstead win the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the anticipated in-person return to its signature race, the Hartford Marathon Foundation hosted about 6,500 participants in the 28th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. Alex Norstrom, of Coventry, CT, won in 2:20:39. Jason Ayr of Philadelphia, PA, placed second with a time of 2:23:06. Andrew McCann, of Westerly, RI, placed third with a time of 2:24:05. Norstrom and McCann were part of the New England's Finest program, which celebrates regional talent with extra prize money and is supported by HMF and New England Runner magazine.

Christine Myers, of Altamont, NY, won the women’s field in 2:48:32. Jenna Gigliotti, of Amherst, MA, took second place in 2:52:11 and Lauren Ross, of Portland, OR, placed third in 2:52:18. Just seven seconds separated second and third place runners.

Top five marathon finishers are:

2:20:39 Alex Norstrom, 25, Coventry, CT

2:23:06 Jason Ayr, 34, Philadelphia, PA

2:24:05 Andrew McCann, 33, Westerly, RI

2:26:35 Everett Hackett, 31, Hartford, CT

2:27:44 Antonio Wilson, 32, Everett, MA

Top five women’s marathon winners are:

2:48:32 Christine Myers, 23, Altamont, NY

2:52:11 Jenna Gigliotti, 28, Amherst, MA

2:52:18 Lauren Ross, 30, Portland, OR

2:53:34 Shayna Barbash, 29, Missoula, MT

2:56:07 Amanda Moore, 35, Mesa, AZ

Winning the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon with a time of 1:07:22 was Tyler Raymond of Terryville, CT. Edward Mulder, of Boston, MA, came in second place in the 13.1 mile race with a time of 1:07:31. With a time of 1:08:06, Dan Vassallo, of Peabody, MA, placed third.

Annmarie Tuxbury, of Barkhamsted, CT, won the women’s field of the half marathon with a time of 1:13:45. With a time of 1:18:13, Chelsea Benson, of Ithaca, NY, came in second place. Anna Shields, of Harwinton, CT, placed third just ten seconds behind with a time of 1:18:23.

In the Charity 5K at the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Chris Helminski, of Mystic, CT, won with a time of 15:22. John Amenta, of Fishkill, NY, took second in 15:30 and Brandon Leclair, of Torrington, CT, placed third in 16:07.

In the women’s 5K, Josephine Jacob-Dolan, of New Haven, CT, won with a time of 18:27. Brittany Telke of Bristol, CT, came in second place with a time of 18:50. New Haven, CT, runner Kristin Waters came in third place in 20:50.

For complete results and division winners of the 2021 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon and the Charity 5K race, please visit https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/eversource-hartford-marathon/results/

Please visit www.HartfordMarathon.com, Facebook at HMF Events, Twitter at @RunHMF or Instagram at HMF_Events to learn more.

About the Hartford Marathon Foundation

The Hartford Marathon Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to create and manage fitness events that inspire people to be healthy and fit. Located in Glastonbury, Connecticut, the Hartford Marathon Foundation organizes more than 30 annual athletic races, including the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, and training programs for youth runners. For more information, visit http://www.HartfordMarathon.com and on Facebook at HMF Events, Twitter at @RunHMF and Instagram at HMF_Events.

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.27 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 246,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 216,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.