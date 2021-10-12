Orolia Defense & Security Collaborates with U.S. Government to Demonstrate Second Generation Beacon Technology
Personnel Recovery Device to be One of the World’s First Commercially Available with 406 MHz Distress Signaling Capability
This demonstration emphasizes the value of strong partnerships between federal agencies and the defense industrial base in bringing key technologies to the warfighter.”ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia Defense & Security announced today at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition being held in Washington, D.C., that it has successfully demonstrated Second Generation Beacon Cospas-Sarsat signaling capability with its Personnel Recovery Device over the Cospas-Sarsat network.
— Michael Stout, director of government programs at Orolia Defense & Security
In June, Orolia and a variety of U.S. government stakeholders in defense, space and science including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Defense, worked together to establish proficiency for meeting and demonstrating the newly adopted Second Generation Cospas-Sarsat specification (406 MHz). The demonstration was conducted simultaneously on multiple continents solidifying the global capabilities of Orolia’s technology and the worldwide coverage provided by the Cospas-Sarsat infrastructure. This demonstration yielded beneficial data to support the qualification of Orolia’s Personnel Recovery Device and helped inform government stakeholders on the readiness of the second-generation ground and satellite infrastructure.
“Our team was able to develop and demonstrate results in less than eight months with the support of our partners. Orolia’s commitment to knowledge-sharing coupled with decades of combined expertise contributed to this collective success,” stated Michael Stout, director of government programs at Orolia Defense & Security. “With a common goal and shared vision, programs across multiple government agencies can function very effectively at this level. This demonstration emphasizes the value of strong partnerships between federal agencies and the defense industrial base in bringing key technologies to the warfighter.”
Not only did the live test event verify Orolia’s successful transmissions from its device, it also confirmed early operational capability on messages received and processed by Continental United States Mission Control Centers.
About Orolia Defense & Security
Orolia Defense & Security provides Resilient PNT solutions and custom engineering services to U.S. Government agencies, defense organizations and their contractors. Orolia Defense & Security is authorized to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects, in addition to supporting strategic partnerships for key defense PNT technologies. www.OroliaDS.com
Orolia Defense & Security operates as a proxy-regulated company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Orolia.
