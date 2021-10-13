Nashville Marketing Agency Horton Group Recognized in two sectors of the Web Excellence Award Series

Horton Group, in partnership with The BNA Nashville Airport and Aviator Supply Chain, Wins the Web Excellence Awards Competition

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2021 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

Horton Group has been recognized for its design excellence with two web excellence awards for the Transportation Sector as well as the Aviation Sector.

“Our team here at Horton Group understands the value that a fully supported, beautifully designed website can provide for a business. With a focus on visual appeal, user experience and functionality for these two sites, we are proud to have been recognized for these prestigious web design awards!” - Ken Royer, CEO

Aviator Supply Chain Solutions is an asset-based, third-party logistics service provider offering end-to-end supply chain solutions. For their website design, Horton Group focused on displaying diverse solutions for logistics with a background video above the fold. Everything was built with customers in mind by showcasing the services that are available as soon as you scroll down the homepage.

The Nashville International Airport, also known as BNA on the other hand, serves Nashville, Tennessee, and connecting locations. Their website’s functionality includes features such as interactive maps, streamlined organization, and dynamic search features. Designed “mobile-first,” this accessible website ensures all content and information are easy to access in a mobile and desktop setting.

In order to further accommodate mobile users, Horton Group implemented a custom mobile menu design using jQuery. This design utilizes collapsible panels in an attempt to present a large number of options to the user without overwhelming them with all of the information at once. All of these tools, and the website as a whole, were designed and created within stylistic parameters of the BNA branding guidelines, which were recently updated to be more appealing to their audience.

About the Web Excellence Awards

The annual international, web excellence competition saw over 950 entries worldwide, including 40 US States and 34 countries including Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, India, etc. An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories, including website building, advertising & marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media and painting.

Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc. These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of 2021 web awards have not only been challenging but also astounding.

For additional information, please visit Horton Group.