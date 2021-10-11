Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,740 in the last 365 days.

Youth and Novice Weekend Hunters Encouraged to Bring Their Deer to Biological Check Stations Oct. 23, 24

Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s October 23 and 24 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 19 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader Nick Fortin.  “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks.  Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.” 

Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during this weekend.  A list and map showing the reporting stations is on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. At the home page, click on Hunt.  Online reporting will not be available.  This requirement allows biologists to collect this important information from as many deer as possible.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will have personnel at the biological reporting stations listed below between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. (unless the store closes earlier) for youth and novice weekend, October 23 and 24. 

A resident or nonresident 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting license and obtain a free youth weekend deer tag.  The requirements apply to all interested young hunters, including the children of landowners. 

A resident or nonresident 16 years old or older on the weekend of the hunt who previously completed a hunter education course and who has purchased their first ever hunting license within the 12 months prior to the novice weekend must obtain a free novice weekend deer tag.  The requirements apply to all participating novice hunters, including novice hunters who are also landowners. 

In both cases, the hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license.  The adult may accompany up to two youth or novice hunters.  The law requires the accompanying adult to have direct control and supervision of the hunters, including the ability to see and communicate without the aid of artificial devices such as radios or binoculars. 

Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth and novice deer hunt weekend, and the hunters are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.

A youth or novice hunter may take one deer of either sex on the October 23 and 24 weekend, and the antler restriction that applies in other deer seasons does not apply.   

Violation of the youth and novice deer hunting rules can result in a doubled fine that is assessed against the accompanying adult.    

The biological reporting stations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 23 and 24: 

Business Name                                ADDRESS                                           TOWN

R&L Archery                                      70 Smith Street                                Barre

Buck Stop Mini Mart                      7373 Main Street                            Bennington

East Corinth General Store           8392 VT Route 25                           East Corinth

West Enosburg Country Store     2394 West Enosburg Road           Enosburg Falls

Riteway Sports, Inc                         241 Wolcott Street                         Hardwick

Bob’s Quick Stop                             6196 Route 14                                 Irasburg

Jericho General Store                    53 Vermont 15                                Jericho

Tyson Store                                      1786 Route 100N                            Ludlow

Lead & Tackle                                  31 Middle Street                             Lyndon

The Old Fishing Hole                      81 Bridge St, Suite 3                       Morrisville

Rack N Reel                                    5343, Ethan Allen Highway            New Haven  

Buxton’s Country Store                 499 Main Street                                   Orwell

Keith’s Country Store                     4085, Route7                                   Pittsford

Cones Point General Store           3816 Route 30 S.                             Poultney

Back Country Sports                       751A Sheldon Rd                             St. Albans

Thetford Village Store                    3956 VT Route 113                         Thetford

West Barnet Quick Stop                113 West Main Street                    West Barnet

Windsor Fire Department             29 Union Street                               Windsor

Vermont’s 2021 Deer Season Hunting Guide summarizing deer hunting rules is available on Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).

 

You just read:

Youth and Novice Weekend Hunters Encouraged to Bring Their Deer to Biological Check Stations Oct. 23, 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.