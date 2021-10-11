Youth and Novice Weekend Hunters Encouraged to Bring Their Deer to Biological Check Stations Oct. 23, 24

Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s October 23 and 24 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 19 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader Nick Fortin. “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”

Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during this weekend. A list and map showing the reporting stations is on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. At the home page, click on Hunt. Online reporting will not be available. This requirement allows biologists to collect this important information from as many deer as possible.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will have personnel at the biological reporting stations listed below between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. (unless the store closes earlier) for youth and novice weekend, October 23 and 24.

A resident or nonresident 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting license and obtain a free youth weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all interested young hunters, including the children of landowners.

A resident or nonresident 16 years old or older on the weekend of the hunt who previously completed a hunter education course and who has purchased their first ever hunting license within the 12 months prior to the novice weekend must obtain a free novice weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all participating novice hunters, including novice hunters who are also landowners.

In both cases, the hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license. The adult may accompany up to two youth or novice hunters. The law requires the accompanying adult to have direct control and supervision of the hunters, including the ability to see and communicate without the aid of artificial devices such as radios or binoculars.

Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth and novice deer hunt weekend, and the hunters are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.

A youth or novice hunter may take one deer of either sex on the October 23 and 24 weekend, and the antler restriction that applies in other deer seasons does not apply.

Violation of the youth and novice deer hunting rules can result in a doubled fine that is assessed against the accompanying adult.

The biological reporting stations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 23 and 24:

Business Name ADDRESS TOWN

R&L Archery 70 Smith Street Barre

Buck Stop Mini Mart 7373 Main Street Bennington

East Corinth General Store 8392 VT Route 25 East Corinth

West Enosburg Country Store 2394 West Enosburg Road Enosburg Falls

Riteway Sports, Inc 241 Wolcott Street Hardwick

Bob’s Quick Stop 6196 Route 14 Irasburg

Jericho General Store 53 Vermont 15 Jericho

Tyson Store 1786 Route 100N Ludlow

Lead & Tackle 31 Middle Street Lyndon

The Old Fishing Hole 81 Bridge St, Suite 3 Morrisville

Rack N Reel 5343, Ethan Allen Highway New Haven

Buxton’s Country Store 499 Main Street Orwell

Keith’s Country Store 4085, Route7 Pittsford

Cones Point General Store 3816 Route 30 S. Poultney

Back Country Sports 751A Sheldon Rd St. Albans

Thetford Village Store 3956 VT Route 113 Thetford

West Barnet Quick Stop 113 West Main Street West Barnet

Windsor Fire Department 29 Union Street Windsor

Vermont’s 2021 Deer Season Hunting Guide summarizing deer hunting rules is available on Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).