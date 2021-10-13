HGSK is Now Handling Mass Torts

The premier law firm of Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C. is excited to announce that it is now handling mass tort cases.

With our exciting expansion to mass tort cases, we offer victims and their families aggressive and quality representation against some of the largest companies in the United States.” — James C. Haggerty, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. is excited to announce that it has expanded its services to mass tort cases. These are incredibly difficult cases that require significant resources, skill, and experience to timely and successfully handle them for victims who are often seriously injured, disabled, or wrongfully killed.

These cases are complex because mass torts claims are often against some of the largest companies in the United States, backed by some of the largest law firms and insurance carriers in the United States, if not the world. But our personal injury lawyers at HGSK have a proven track record against some of the largest defendants, and we look forward to continuing our quality representation for victims and their families to help keep the general public safer from negligent companies.

Our personal injury law firm handles many mass tort cases, including talcum powder lawsuits, 3M and the Combat Arms earplug cases, Zantac lawsuits, and Juul lawsuits. Each of these types of cases involves extensive knowledge of both law and medicine to prove liability, causation, and damages. Not only does our law firm have an inherently strong understanding of law and medicine, but we have forged relationships with some of the leading experts to help prove these claims.

If you or a loved one believe you may have a mass tort claim, personal injury case, workers’ compensation claim, or Social Security Disability claim, call our lawyers at Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C. to learn how we can help you and your family. The compassionate and experienced team at HGSK offers FREE consultations and pays the upfront costs of litigation, only being reimbursed and earning attorney’s fees after a verdict, settlement, or other award. Call (267) 350-6600 to schedule your appointment today.

