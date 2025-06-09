Comfort Keepers of Central New Jersey and Elder Law Attorneys Team Up to Support Holistic Aging Plans

By collaborating with elder law attorneys, we can help clients plan ahead, protect their assets, and ensure they receive the care they deserve in their own homes.” — Jim Winn, President of Comfort Keepers of Central New Jersey

SHREWSBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Central New Jersey is proud to announce a new partnership with trusted elder law attorneys across the region to better support seniors and their families with comprehensive, holistic aging plans. This collaboration bridges the gap between legal planning and in-home care, helping ensure seniors’ medical, financial, and personal needs are all addressed with dignity and compassion.

Aging is not just about healthcare—it’s about preparing for every aspect of life’s later stages. By working closely with elder law attorneys, Comfort Keepers can now provide families with seamless referrals and coordinated care that combines legal expertise with personalized, non-medical caregiving services. Together, both parties aim to reduce stress for families navigating complex issues such as long-term care planning, powers of attorney, and guardianship.

"This partnership is about providing peace of mind," said Jim Winn, President of Comfort Keepers of Central New Jersey. "We understand that families often face these decisions during times of stress or crisis. By collaborating with elder law attorneys, we can help clients plan ahead, protect their assets, and ensure they receive the care they deserve in their own homes."

The partnership includes one-on-one support for families looking to create aging plans that are both legally sound and tailored to the individual’s lifestyle and preferences.

Comfort Keepers caregivers are trained to work alongside families, healthcare providers, and now legal professionals to ensure all aspects of a senior's well-being are addressed. Whether it’s coordinating care after a legal plan is in place or providing support as decisions are made, the goal is to offer a truly holistic approach to aging.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Comfort Keepers of Central New Jersey at (732) 530-3636 or visit https://www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/new-jersey/shrewsbury/.

About Comfort Keepers of Central New Jersey

Comfort Keepers of Central New Jersey provides award-winning, in-home care that helps seniors live safely, independently, and comfortably in their own homes. From companionship to personal care services, their team is dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors every day.

