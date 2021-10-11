Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Unicoi Counties October 16

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln and Unicoi counties on Saturday Oct. 16.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop-off locations are:

Jefferson County – Jefferson County Landfill, 650 Grove Rd., Dandridge. 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is David Gaut at (865) 397-3544.

Lawrence County – Lawrence County Transfer Station, Bailer Dr., Lawrenceburg. 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Gary Wayne Hyde at (931) 766-0900.

Lincoln County – Fayetteville/Lincoln County Recycle Center, 705 Main Ave. S., Fayetteville. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Carol Fulmer at (931) 703-2534.

Unicoi County – Unicoi County Highway Garage, 125 N. Industrial Dr., Erwin. 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Garland Evely at (423) 743-9391.

“This is an excellent opportunity in these areas for citizens to dispose of household hazard waste properly,” David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation, said. “The COVID pandemic affected collections last year, and we are eager to provide the service again at sites across the state.”

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,400 one-day collection events.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash. There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.

While household waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) An appointment is also necessary. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Many counties and municipalities meet the needs of local residents by providing collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronic scrap – or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. When handled correctly, these BOPAE materials are minimally hazardous, but inappropriate for collection at household hazardous waste events. Tennesseans are encouraged to contact their local city or county solid waste department to find BOPAE collection sites in their area.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link.