DEQ to host a public hearing on a second landfill permit for Duke Allen Steam Station

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) will host a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, October 26, on a draft solid waste permit for the second of three new, lined landfills at the Allen Steam Station in Gaston County. The draft permit will include Duke Energy’s construction and operation of the second landfill (called the South Starter Landfill) for the disposal of excavated coal ash at the Allen Steam Station. Members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit. Comments will be accepted until November 12.

The Department approved the Impoundment Closure Plan for the Allen Steam Station facility’s two ash basins on October 28, 2020. The closure by excavation of the coal ash impoundments is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between NCDEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups.

Allen Steam Station, located at 253 Plant Allen Road (NC 273) south of Belmont, will have three landfills constructed to dispose of excavated coal ash residuals. The South Starter Landfill will be the second constructed, located partially within the former footprint of the Active Ash Basin in the property’s southeast portion. Approximately 22 acres, it will be designed to hold nearly 2.3 million cubic yards of coal ash and will stand 135 feet tall, rising approximately 40 feet above Southpoint Road.

Event title: Duke Energy’s Allen Steam Station South Starter Landfill Virtual Public Hearing Date and Time: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 2425 839 4470 WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3m3s31x Event Password: NCDWM

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, please register by 4:30 p.m. on October 26, 2021. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2ZD986f or call 919-707-8233.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments also may be submitted by email to allencomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Duke Allen South Starter Landfill." Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on November 12, 2021.

The draft permit, permit application, draft permit review and environmental justice draft report can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Y2y46J.

