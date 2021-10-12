Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market To Reach 87,600.46 million by 2027, At Growth Rate of 9.6%: StratisticsMRC
Stratistics MRC report, Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market is accounted for $42,074.79 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $87,600.46 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growing demand for sales of cars and commercial vehicles and enactment of stringent emission and fuel economy norms are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the volatility of aluminum prices is hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market include Nemak, TEKSID SpA, Martinrea Honsel, Georg Fischer Limited, Dynacast (Form Technologies Inc.), Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN), Shiloh Industries Inc., Rheinmetall AG (Rheinmetall Automotive, formerly KSPG AG), Ryobi Die Casting Inc., Pace Industries, Rockman Industries, Sandhar Technologies, Sipra Quality Die Casting, Koch Enterprises, and Interplex Holdings Ltd.
Production Processes Covered:
• Semisolid Die Casting
• Vacuum Die Casting
• Pressure Die Casting
• Squeeze Die Casting
Application Types Covered:
• Engine Parts
• Transmission Parts (Wheel)
• Body Parts (Chassis)
End Users Covered:
• Commercial Vehicles
• Passenger Vehicles
Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets.
